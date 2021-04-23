Steven Davis – A Great British Footballer

At the age of 36, Steven Davis has just come off the back of a weekend where he scored an overhead kick to aid Rangers’ Old Firm victory.

He also recently became the most-capped British player in history when he received his 126th cap for Northern Ireland.

His incredible career is still going strong, and he is currently in the running for Rangers’ Player of the Season. He recently won his fourth league title with the Gers and is now looking for a third Scottish Cup.

He has been a top footballer for over a decade now. A runner up in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup Final, he helped Rangers reach the round of 16 in the competition’s current iteration.

A true Northern Irish legend, he typifies everything the country’s football is about. Disciplined, hard-working and determined. He has left his impression on many other of the game’s greats.

Davis’ current manager, Steven Gerrard, described him as “a pest to play against”, while Ronald Koeman says he is “quality, disciplined and a team player.”

The midfielder undoubtedly possesses exquisite quality on the ball. Out of a vast array of quotes of praise, one stands out above the rest.

Pochettino, who had a successful spell working with Davis at Southampton, compares his quality to two of the best ever players in football.

“The talent of him I compare to football people like Xavi and [Andreas] Iniesta,” he said (via Sky Sports).

“You put him in the same level as this type of player because of this capacity to play football.”

Steven Davis is a true British great of football. A new extension of his contract until 2022 at Rangers will mean we get to appreciate his play for yet another year.

