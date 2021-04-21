What did each club say as all six Premier League teams withdraw from European Super League

All six Premier League clubs have now withdrawn from the European Super League.

Manchester City and Chelsea claimed yesterday that were preparing documentation to withdraw.

The other four Premier League sides – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham – have all now followed the same path.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the reversal. He said to BBC Sport: “They are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

“The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on Twitter: “I welcome last night’s announcement. This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game.”

This is how all the six clubs reacted:

Liverpool

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

The Reds claimed that the proposed breakaway league “has been discontinued”.

Liverpool owner, John Henry, has issued an apology to Jurgen Klopp, the players and the fans. He has taken the blame on himself, saying that he is responsible for everything that happened with the club in the last 48 hours.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

Manchester United posted this message on Twitter:

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

Earlier, the Red Devils also announced that Ed Woodward would be leaving from his position at the end of the season.

The Old Trafford club stated that they had “listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders” before coming to this decision.

Chelsea

The Blues were one of the first clubs who backtracked from this plan after seeing mass outrage from the fans.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2021

The Blues stated that they have considered the matter fully and have decided that our “continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community.”

Manchester City

City confirmed they have “formally enacted the procedures to withdraw” from the Super League.

Yesterday, City boss, Pep Guardiola spoke passionately about his thoughts on the ESL, and the club acted very quickly.

Arsenal

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

The Gunners admitted that they have made a mistake and the club have apologised to the fans.

Tottenham Hotspur

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has suggested said the club regretted the “anxiety and upset” caused by the proposal.

In other news, Daniel Levy wants to appoint a sporting director.