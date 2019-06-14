Blog Teams Aston Villa Stan Collymore shares what he thinks about Aston Villa potentially signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland

Stan Collymore shares what he thinks about Aston Villa potentially signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland

14 June, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Stoke City, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are preparing for life back in the English Premier League and have been linked with plenty of transfer targets already.

Manager Dean Smith is said to be keen on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is also reportedly on the club’s radar.

The Villans need to boost their squad in order to impress in the top-flight next term and hold on to their Premier League status at the end of the campaign, and the club’s former star Stan Collymore has shared what he thinks about them potentially signing the aforementioned duo.

Leeds will only allow Phillips leave if Villa meet their £20 million asking price, but the newly-promoted side are preparing to bid £14 million and test the resolve of the Elland Road outfit.

Stoke have also slapped £20 million on Butland’s head with Bournemouth also keen on the England international, and it remains to be seen if the Villa Park outfit are willing to splash £40 million on the duo.

Everton fans react to links with Moise Kean
Report: Arsenal to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette over £200k-a-week each to stay

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com