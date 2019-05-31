Report: Unai Emery has spoken directly with PSG right-back Thomas Meunier concerning an Arsenal move

According to RMC (via GFFN), Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been speaking with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier over a summer move to the Emirates Stadium in the last month.
The Belgium international is out of favour at the Parc des Princes as boss Thomas Tuchel isn’t a huge fan, and he is open to leaving in order to play more regularly and thereby keep his place in the national team ahead of Euros 2020.
Meunier was a key player under Emery during the Spaniard’s time in France, and a reunion could be on the cards.
The 27-year-old has just a year left on his current PSG contract, and the French giants could be open to flogging him for £18 million this summer.
Arsenal need another right-back with Hector Bellerin out of action, and the versatile Meunier can also provide the services of a right winger.
It’s believed that the North Londoners have already made a provisional contract offer to the PSG star who is also enthusiastic about linking up with his former boss, but a bid won’t be submitted until they have agreed personal terms with him.
Manchester United are also keen on the Belgian, but the fact that both suitors won’t be playing in the Champions League next season could make him become hesitant about completing a move, and a suitor playing in the elite competition could pip them both to his signature.