Report: Niko Kovac will wait until the summer before looking for a new job amid Everton links

According to Telegraph, Everton are keen to make a swift managerial appointment despite Duncan Ferguson’s winning start in caretaker charge.
The Toffees secured a 3-1 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday, winning their first game since Marco Silva’s dismissal in style.
Nevertheless, the board wants a permanent manager to come in as soon as possible, and are in discussions with Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira over a three-year contract.
Erstwhile Arsenal manager Unai Emery is also on their radar, while they could go after Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, if he is sacked.
Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has also been linked with the Everton job, but Telegraph claims he will wait until the summer before looking for a new job, despite being at Goodison Park to watch weekend’s game.
Kovac is reportedly interested in managing in the Premier League and is expected to watch more top-flight games going forward this term.
Apparently, Goodison Park was his first port of call, and that visit had nothing to do with the available job.
Everton have a tough run of fixtures ahead of them, and they must get a manager that will hit the ground running in order to get results against the likes of Manchester United, Leicester City, Arsenal and Manchester City.