Report: Gabriel Martinelli to become Edu’s first signing after Arsenal sealed summer move

2 June, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s journalist Nicolo Schira, incoming Arsenal technical director Edu has secured the services of 17-year-old Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli as his first signing.

Edu is set to join the Gunners after the Copa America, and the Ituano FC youngster will join for £6 million when he turns 18 later this month.

Arsenal are looking to make major changes to their squad this summer, and the Brazilian prodigy is expected to link up with the senior team having already become a first team regular for his side.

Martinelli, who once had a trial for Manchester United, was once on the radars of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and after ending the 2019 Campeonato Paulista as the club’s top scorer, his stocks have continued to rise and Arsenal beating suitors to his signature after scouting him extensively and becoming confident of his huge potential and talents is massive.

The Brazilian has impressed the North London outfit with his composure on the ball and all-round quality in the final third.

Martinelli will train with the senior team this summer, and should he hit the ground running, he will very much force his way into the side and be a part of manager Unai Emery’s plans in 2019-20.

