Report: Everton set to sign AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe

According to RTL journalist Bertrand Latour, AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe will join Everton this summer.
The World Cup winning full-back has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and has already been linked with West Ham United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace this summer.
However, it seems Everton have beaten the Hammers and other suitors to the signature of the 27-year-old.
Sidibe helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in 2017, and had the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all keen on his signature.
Toffees boss Marco Silva currently has Seamus Coleman as his first-choice right-back, but he is keen to bring in a quality competition and cover for the 30-year-old, and the France international fits the bill to a tee.
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini wants a right-back with Pablo Zabaleta in his last year at the club, and he reckons Sidibe will represent a great addition capable of providing cover and competition for Ryan Fredericks.
Monaco are said to be demanding around £14 million for his signature, and Everton might have met their price from the look of things.
The Frenchman brings a lot of quality and experience to the table and shouldn’t have a problem hitting the ground running once he completes a move to Goodison Park.
West Ham have to look elsewhere before Thursday for a right-back if the reports are indeed true.