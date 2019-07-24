Report: Everton holding up Idrissa Gueye’s move to PSG as they want to secure a replacement first

According to RMC (via GFFN), Everton want to secure a replacement for Idrissa Gueye first before allowing him complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Negotiations are proceeding well between both clubs, with an agreement over finances – around £29 million plus bonuses – imminent.
PSG remain very optimistic in closing the deal after missing out on Gueye in the winter, and Everton will be hoping to quickly identify and land a quality player capable of filling the Senegalese boots.
The 29-year-old was a very vital cog in manager Marco Silva’s midfield last season, featuring in 33 league games for the Toffees.
Manchester United were also keen on the Everton star who has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight in recent seasons, but it seems he is off to the Parc des Princes.
Gueye has featured in 99 league games for the Goodison Park outfit since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 for £7.1 million, and he will be hugely missed.
However, with age no longer on his side, selling him for four times the fee they got him for is a huge deal for the Blues, and they will be looking to secure a young player capable of delivering in the middle of the park like he does.