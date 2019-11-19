Report: Everton could be potentially offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek in swap deal with Moise Kean

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Everton could be potentially offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek in a swap deal with Moise Kean in January.
The Rossoneri hitman bagged 11 goals in 21 games across all competitions during the second half of the campaign after hitting 19 goals in 21 games during the first half for Genoa.
However, Piatek is struggling for form this term, scoring just thrice in 12 games so far, and Milan are open to letting him leave in January.
While a return to Genoa on a temporary deal has been mooted, a move to Everton could be on the cards with Kean moving the other way.
The 19-year-old arrived from Juventus for £29 million during the summer, but has struggled to impress so far.
The Italian is yet to score in the Toffees’ colours, and has managed just one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.
Kean has already been linked with a January exit from Goodison Park, with his father urging him to join Milan.
Having scored just 13 goals in 12 league games this season, Everton could do with a quality finisher going forward, and it remains to be seen if Piatek can be the solution if snapped up.
While the 24-year-old was in electric form last term, Marco Silva’s side will be taking a huge gamble should they go after his services given his struggles this season, and giving Kean time to find his rhythm could be a better option.