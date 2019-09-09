Report: Everton and Wolves scouts were impressed with Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba during Russia game against Scotland

According to Russian outlet Ria Fan, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers scouts ran the rule over Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba during Russia’s Euros 2020 qualifying game against Scotland on Friday, and they were impressed with what they saw.
The Russian international bagged the opener in the 2-1 win for his side and constantly caused the Scottish defence all sorts of problem.
Wolves and Everton aren’t the only ones keen on the giant striker, though, as Crystal Palace also sent representatives to watch Dzyuba, and the report claims it’s possible that Zenit will receive bids for their star striker during the winter transfer window with less than a year left on his current deal.
The 31-year-old has always craved a Premier League move, and it will be interesting to see which one between Everton and Wolves can make his dream come true.
At 6ft 5in, Dzyuba brings aerial threat to the table and is also full of physical strength – features that should see him excel in the English top-flight.
Toffees boss Marco Silva brought in Moise Kean during the summer transfer window, and while the Italian is expected to be a long-term option, the Russian can provide quality service in the short-term and allow them go direct when needed.
Given the abilities of both Everton full-backs to constantly supply crosses into the box, a striker in the mould of Dzyuba could help the Goodison Park outfit score loads of goals and boost their top-six chances.