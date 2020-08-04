Report: Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha available for £30 million after Everton’s £52 million bid was knocked back last summer

Everton reportedly offered Crystal Palace £52 million for the signature of winger Wilfried Zaha last summer, but the Eagles knocked it back as they held out for £80 million.

The Ivory Coast international was also on the radar of Arsenal, with former manager Unai Emery keen on him.





Gunners legend Ian Wright claimed that Zaha nearly went to Arsenal, with the player himself confirming on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE that there was a chance that he could have joined the North Londoners last summer.

They went for £72 million Nicolas Pepe instead, but they and Everton have both been handed a huge boost with Palace now ready to part with Zaha.

According to The Sun, the Selhurst Park outfit are ready to sell the 27-year-old for just £30 million this summer, £22 million lesser than what the Toffees bid a year ago.

The Gunners appeared to have moved on, with young winger Bukayo Saka now a key player, but the Goodison Park outfit could do with an upgrade on the wing given how Alex Iwobi struggled last term.

Zaha scored just four goals and assisted thrice in 38 league games in 2019-20, and his failure to secure an exit last year definitely played its part in his dip in form.

He ended 2018-19 with 10 league goals and 10 assists, and he can be expected to recover that form if he gets his wish this year.

Everton are looking to become a top-six side going forward, and landing a quality forward like Zaha will help boost their chances.