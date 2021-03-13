Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Leeds United

Chelsea make the trip to Elland Road for today’s early Premier League kick-off against Leeds United.

The Blues are unbeaten since Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager in January, and they have won six of their last nine league games.





The run sees them lying fourth in the standings with 50 points, two ahead of West Ham United, who have a game in hand.

They beat Leeds 3-1 in the reverse fixture and are aiming to do the league double over them for the first time since 1936/37.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Line-up:

Edouard Mendy has been the preferred choice between the sticks for the Blues, and he has missed just one league game since October.

He is a couple of clean sheets behind Manchester City’s Ederson (15) in the pursuit of the Golden Glove award.

There could be a solitary change at the heart of the defence. Kurt Zouma is likely to make way for the return of Antonio Rudiger.

Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva was on the bench during the 2-0 win over Everton, but he has now suffered a fresh injury setback.

Reece James is likely to continue in the right wing-back position, but Marcos Alonso could be replaced on the opposite side with Ben Chilwell.

Tuchel has been cautious over the fitness of French midfielder N’Golo Kante, and he was only a late substitute against the Toffees on Monday.

He can be fancied to return to the starting mix for this game and could be accompanied by Jorginho. Mateo Kovacic is the likely candidate to drop to the bench.

Mason Mount has been one of the Blues’ best-performing players this term, and he scored the winning goal in the recent 1-0 triumph at Liverpool.

He was given a breather with a cameo role against the Toffees. The England international is likely to take the place of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Kai Havertz showed glimpses of his potential against the Toffees, where he indirectly contributed to both goals scored at Stamford Bridge.

He should keep his place in the attacking midfield, with Timo Werner leading the line once again ahead of Olivier Giroud.

Tammy Abraham has not made the squad for the last three games, and Tuchel has now confirmed that he is nursing an ankle injury.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz; Timo Werner.

