Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Arsenal

Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League later today and the home side will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Dean Smith’s men slipped to a defeat against West Ham United in their last outing.





Villa have been quite inconsistent in the recent weeks and they have lost four of their last six league games. The fans will be expecting a more consistent showing from the players.

Arsenal have lost their last two league games against Aston Villa and the home side will fancy their chances of picking up all three points today.

The Gunners have had a mediocre season by their standards and they are 10th in the Premier League table with just nine wins from 22 games.

The London club are certainly a beatable side right now and it remains to be seen if the Villa players can step up and get the job done.

Kortney Hause is the only injury blow for Aston Villa this week. Wesley is likely to miss out as the Brazilian is still working on his match fitness and recovery.

The likes of Ngoyo, Ross Barkley and El Ghazi are expected to drop down to the bench after failing to impress against West Ham. 23-year-old Ezri Konsa has been in splendid form this season and he should return to the starting line-up today.

Predicted Aston Villa line-up: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Sanson, Grealish, Watkins