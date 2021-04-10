Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Sheffield United

Arsenal make the trip to Bramall Lane for Sunday’s late Premier League kick-off against Sheffield United.

The Gunners were disappointing last weekend against Liverpool where they have suffered a 3-0 league loss at the Emirates Stadium.

This was followed by another sub-standard display against Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

They squandered multiple clear-cut scoring chances. Nicolas Pepe eventually opened the scoring in the 86th minute, but Slavia levelled in the final minute of stoppage time.

The north London club now must score in the reverse meeting against Slavia, or they will be eliminated from the European competition.

With the importance of that game, manager Mikel Arteta may ring in the changes for the Yorkshire trip to face bottom-placed Sheffield.

The Gunners are 10 points behind the top four with just eight games left. Realistically, they may need to win the Europa League to secure Champions League football.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Bernd Leno made two crucial saves against Slavia, but conceded right before the final whistle where he should have done better. He is the club’s undisputed goalkeeper across all competitions, and is very likely to start.

In the backline, there could be a couple of changes. Hector Bellerin could make way at right-back for the return of Calum Chambers. Pablo Mari is likely to replace Gabriel Magalhaes in the left-sided central defensive role.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been the regular midfield duo, but both could be rested for this game. We fancy Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos to take up their positions in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Nicolas Pepe could get the nod over Bukayo Saka on the right wing after scoring a goal in his cameo appearance in midweek. On the opposite flank, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is very likely to start.

The club-captain was dropped to the bench against Slavia and will be keen to make amends. He is lacking confidence at the moment, and missed a solid scoring opportunity during his substitute appearance in midweek.

Both Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are carrying minor knocks, but we fancy the former to make the starting XI in the number 10 role. Upfront, Gabriel Martinelli could earn a rare league start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette had a poor outing against Slavia where they squandered two big chances, including one where he was clear through on goal from the centre circle, but astonishingly ended up hitting the woodwork.

Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Cedric; Elneny, Ceballos; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Martinelli.