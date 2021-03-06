Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley, Saka and Aubameyang return

Arsenal make the trip to Lancashire for this afternoon’s Premier League kick-off against Burnley.

The north London side have picked up momentum with back-to-back wins in all competitions and they will be aiming for another victory ahead of their Europa League round of 16 first leg tie at Olympiacos.





Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made numerous changes to the side for the recent outing at Leicester City. They made a poor start by conceding another early goal, but came up with a terrific response to secure a 3-1 comeback triumph.

While Arteta will be tempted to use the same players from the previous outing, he may not do so. He is likely to welcome the regulars such as Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey back to the line-up in preparation for the Piraeus trip.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Bernd Leno conceded an early goal at the King Power Stadium last weekend, but other than that, he had a relatively comfortable game. The German will be aiming to keep his first clean sheet since January.

Cedric Soares had a solid game at right-back against the Foxes but it can’t be ignored that Hector Bellerin is the first-choice option for the role. The Spaniard is likely to retain his defensive position.

David Luiz came up with one of his best performances at Leicester where he scored the equalising goal and impressed with his long-ball distribution. He is likely to start and could be accompanied by Gabriel Magalhaes.

At left-back, Kieran Tierney is an automatic choice. The Scotland international improves the club’s creativity with his regular overlapping runs and early crosses into the box. He has found the back of the net on a couple of occasions this year as well.

Barring the one defensive lapse for the opening goal, Pablo Mari had another good game alongside Luiz, but he may drop to the bench as Gabriel will be more suited to handling the physical presence of the Burnley players.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny was handed a rare start last weekend and had no flaws in his game. However, Thomas Partey is clearly ahead of him in the pecking order and the 27-year-old should partner Granit Xhaka in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Nicolas Pepe may have to make way for the return of Bukayo Saka on the right wing. The youngster was given a deserved rest last weekend after his heroics in the second leg against Benfica where he grabbed two assists.

With Emile Smith Rowe still doubtful with a hip problem, Martin Odegaard is likely to return in the number 10 position. On the left wing, Willian deserves a start for the second game running after playing a part in all three goals against the Foxes.

Upfront, it should be a straight swap with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacing Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang is in superb form with five goals in his last four starts and he loves to face the Clarets with seven goals in just six league meetings.

The Gunners captain made the headlines for the wrong reasons in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium where he scored an own goal in a 1-0 defeat. He will be keen to make amends by guiding his team to a victory.

Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Willian; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

