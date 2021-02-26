Arsenal fans react to Bukayo Saka’s Europa League display vs Benfica

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter were delighted with Bukayo Saka’s performance against Benfica in the Europa League last night.

The north London side went into the second leg of the last 32 with a 1-1 aggregate score and they opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after an incisive pass from Saka.





Right before the interval, the Portuguese side pulled level on the night after Diogo Goncalves scored with a stunning free-kick which nullified the Gunners’ away-goal advantage.

At the hour mark, Jorge Jesus’ side went ahead through Rafa Silva following a defensive blunder from Dani Ceballos, who gifted possession with a poor attempt to head the ball back to Bernd Leno. Silva rounded the goalkeeper before an easy finish.

Kieran Tierney came up with his Europa League goal of the season to make it 2-2 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate in the 67th minute, but the Gunners needed another goal to progress to the round of 16.

It appeared that the Gunners may be heading for a last 32 exit for the second season running but Saka stepped up with a superb cross for Aubameyang at the back post, who nodded home from close range in the 87th minute.

Aubameyang redeemed himself after his poor showing during the away leg where he was guilty of missing out clear-cut scoring chances. However, it was Saka who earned much of the praise for driving the club forward and creating the winning goal.

Bukayo Saka has 28 goal contributions in two seasons which is more than any other teenager in the world. Truly Generational. pic.twitter.com/Gr7Ue5quMl — ⭐️™ (@GargantuanFC) February 25, 2021

Ever since this tweet, Bukayo Saka has registered 14 G/A in 14 games, won 5 MOTM awards, 2 Arsenal's POTM awards and single handedly won his club a knockout stage. He's 19 years old. https://t.co/dBR9pPmrwv — ☔ (@AFCMo__) February 25, 2021

Running out of words to describe Bukayo Saka. What a player. Could well be the best we’ve produced. 💫 — Luke (@lukewebb12) February 25, 2021