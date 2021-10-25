Zinedine Zidane has no interest in becoming Manchester United manager

Latest reports are suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink of getting sacked from his position at Manchester United.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also contributed a goal each to claim an emphatic victory for the Reds.

The Norwegian boss is said to be under massive pressure after that embarrassing defeat that pushed United down to seventh in the league standings.

If the 48-year-old is sacked, then Zinedine Zidane is said to be one of the top candidates to replace him at Old Trafford.

However, as per Spanish publication Mondo Deportivo, the French boss is not prepared to return to management.

The 49-year-old is currently without a job after he departed Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Zinedine Zidane enjoyed a hugely successful playing career as an attacking midfielder.

However, the legendary footballer also enjoyed massive success when he turned to coaching.

The former France international was appointed the manager of Real Madrid in January 2016.

In his first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won three consecutive Champions League trophies as well as a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana.

Zidane resigned from his post in 2018 but returned to the Spanish side in 2019. He managed to win another La Liga and Supercopa de Espana title before leaving once again in 2021.