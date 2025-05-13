Soccer

'Vegas 3.0 the Best One Yet!' – Wrexham Stars Celebrate Historic Promotion in Las Vegas

James Lloyd
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pull out all the stops for Wrexham’s third consecutive promotion party in Las Vegas

Wrexham Celebrate Championship Promotion with Las Vegas Party

For the third year in a row, Wrexham AFC stars have jetted off to Las Vegas to celebrate another remarkable milestone—this time earning promotion to the EFL Championship.

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney once again played host, treating the squad to an unforgettable few days of high-end partying in Sin City.

Dubbed “Vegas 3.0” by the players, this year’s trip has been described as the best yet, marking the club’s historic rise from the National League to the cusp of Premier League football in just three seasons under manager Phil Parkinson.

Inside Wrexham’s Vegas 3.0: Private Jets, Pool Parties, and A-List DJs

Wrexham players kicked off their US celebration with a private jet flight to Las Vegas, where they checked into the iconic Bellagio Hotel.

Highlights of the trip included flag-waving at Hakkasan nightclub, celebrity DJ appearances from Steve Aoki, Cedric Gervais, and Diplo, and lavish pool parties attended by co-owner McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson.

The squad was reportedly treated like royalty, with Wrexham flags proudly on display across the Strip. One bizarre moment even included a broken hotel elevator, from which celebrating players had to be rescued by firefighters.

Rob McElhenney and Ollie Palmer Tease “Fourth Promotion Dream”

Among the most viral moments from the trip was a photo posted by Rob McElhenney, showing him and striker Ollie Palmer holding up four fingers—hinting at ambitions for a fourth straight promotion, this time to the Premier League.

McElhenney captioned the image, “If you’re gonna dream, might as well dream big.”

Palmer, who previously predicted a triple-promotion streak at a live Men In Blazers show in Vancouver, echoed the sentiment on Instagram, stating, “Unforgettable, out of this world, experience with the best group of lads ever! Vegas 3.0 & the best one yet!”

Their dream doesn’t seem so far-fetched, with Wrexham now preparing for life in the EFL Championship, a league they haven’t reached in over two decades.

What’s Next for Wrexham? Australia Tour and Championship Prep

While the Vegas party has come to an end, Wrexham’s offseason is far from over. The club will skip its usual US preseason tour this year, opting instead for a groundbreaking trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, backroom staff—including Phil Parkinson—have been spotted planning from Dubai, shifting focus to the summer transfer market.

As Reynolds and McElhenney continue to invest in the club both financially and emotionally, Wrexham are now firmly in the spotlight, with eyes set on a possible Premier League future.

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
