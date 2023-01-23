Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy to Meet in Rematch of Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Thriller

When the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, the two signal-callers will be familiar foes. Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts faced one another in college football in 2019 in a thrilling match between Oklahoma and Iowa State. Hurts was at the helm for the Sooners that day, while Brock Purdy was the signal-caller for the Cyclones. The Sooners clinched a narrow 42-41 victory.

Hurts and Purdy Combined for 11 TDs in 2019 College Football Thriller

Despite being on the losing side, Brock Purdy accounted for six total touchdowns that day. He threw for 282 yards and five touchdowns while adding 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Not to be outdone, Hurts also had a big day. Hurts threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 68 yards and two TDs.

The last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy went head-to-head was back in 2019 👀 Now they'll face off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII 😤 pic.twitter.com/ygLIdaCp8O — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2023

Iowa State trailed the game by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, but Purdy dragged them back into the game aided by some Sooner turnovers. With 30 seconds left the Cyclones scored a touchdown to make it a one-point game. However, their attempt to win the win the game with a two-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Sooners held on.

Oklahoma went on to the College Football Playoff that season, only to end up getting slaughtered 63-28 by Joe Burrow’s LSU. Burrow will be in the AFC Conference Championship with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Eagle vs. Niners to be High-Scoring Affair?

With the two quarterbacks putting up a total of 83 points in their last meeting with one another, there is talk that Sunday’s affair could also produce points. The best sportsbooks in the US have already decided that the total points line for the game is around 46, which could be quite low if we consider the last meeting between the two signal-callers.

BetOnline currently make the Eagles 2.5-point favorites as both Hurts and Purdy seek to reach their first Super Bowl.