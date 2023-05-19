Soccer

WATCH: West Ham Players Defend Friends and Family from AZ Alkmaar Fans in Wild Soccer Crowd Brawl

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
4 min read
westhamazalkmaarcrowdbrawl
westhamazalkmaarcrowdbrawl

The jubilation surrounding West Ham United’s triumph in the Europa Conference League semifinal was marred by a violent clash between the club’s players and enraged AZ Alkmaar fans. Following their 1-0 victory against the Dutch side, securing their first European final appearance since 1976, West Ham players found themselves caught in a brawl after a group of AZ supporters targeted the reserved section where friends and family of the Premier League stars were seated.

Chaos Erupts as AZ Alkmaar Fans Target West Ham Contingent

As the final whistle sounded, exuberant celebrations filled the air, both on the pitch and in the stands as West Ham made it to their first European final in nearly 50 years. However, the joyous atmosphere quickly turned sour when a section of AZ Alkmaar supporters breached a fence and launched an assault on the West Ham contingent.

Fists flew, and tensions reached a boiling point as players, including captain Declan Rice, bravely stepped in to shield their loved ones.

Prompt Intervention and Restoration of Calm

Acting swiftly, the police and stewards rushed to the scene to prevent further altercations and restore order. Within approximately 10 minutes, authorities managed to regain control and pacify the volatile situation. While no arrests were made at the scene, Dutch police confirmed an ongoing investigation to identify the supporters involved in the attack.

David Moyes’ Concern for the Safety of Loved Ones

Expressing deep concern for his own family’s safety, West Ham manager David Moyes shed light on the gravity of the situation, particularly highlighting the vulnerability of players’ families and friends.

“We’ll need to wait for the dust to settle to see what it is but the biggest problem is that is the area where the players have all their families in,” he said. “That is where the problem came, and a lot of players were getting angry because they couldn’t get to see if they were OK.

“Was I worried? Yeah, my family were there and I had friends in that section. You’re hoping they would try to get themselves away from it.”

Moyes stopped short of criticizing his players for getting involved, and rightly so.

Reactions from Players and Coaching Staff

Pablo Fornals, the goal scorer in the crucial match, voiced his apprehension regarding the well-being of his teammates’ families. He called for swift police action to identify the culprits responsible for the violence, stating, “Hopefully, everyone is OK and the police can do their job and realize who did it.”

Other players echoed Fornals’ sentiments, emphasizing the significance of ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for families and fans attending matches.

AZ Alkmaar Expresses Regret and Condemns the Incident

In response to the distressing events, AZ Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen expressed remorse and condemned the violent behavior displayed by a faction of their fans. Jansen expressed his shame, stating, “Such a beautiful evening, such a great atmosphere, I really enjoyed it until the final whistle. What happened after that, I find very sad and a pity.”

He emphasized the need to exercise control over emotions during such occasions and called for collective responsibility.

UEFA to Review Official Reports

European football’s governing body, UEFA, refrained from providing immediate comments, citing the need to review official reports from the match officials and delegates before taking further action. Given the gravity of the incident and its potential consequences, AZ Alkmaar may face stiff disciplinary measures from UEFA.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
arsenal fan v newcastle
Soccer

LATEST WATCH: Premier League Crowd Fight as Arsenal Fan in Newcastle Section Sparks Massive Soccer Brawl

Author image David Evans  •  May 8 2023
Football ACCA Tips Lionel Messi
Soccer
Lionel Messi’s $400M Deal: Set to Earn $264M More Than Ronaldo and Become World’s Highest-Paid Athlete
Author image David Evans  •  May 4 2023

Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with a Saudi Arabian team over a deal worth a jaw-dropping $400 million per year, according to a tweet from Joe…

gareth bale thumbs up
Soccer
Wrexham Owner Rob McElhenney Attempts to Woo Welsh Soccer Legend Gareth Bale Out of Retirement
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023

Wrexham FC, a charming North Wales-based club, has been making waves in the world of soccer. The 2020 acquisition by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has led to…

pulisicuclwinner
Soccer
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Considers Champions League Final in the USA
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023
wrexham fc
Soccer
Chelsea and Wrexham Bring Star Power as Soccer Comes to Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill This Summer
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023
andy robertson elbow
Soccer
Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis Under Investigation for Elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in Soccer Brawl
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023
mad vs barca 2
Soccer
How to Bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 2 2023
Arrow to top