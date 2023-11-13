NBA

Warriors: Klay Thompson Says He’ll Be “Lights Out” For The Next 10 Games

Anthony R. Cardenas
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has seen a drop in his production through the first ten games of the 2023-24 NBA season. But he isn’t lacking any confidence, and says that his performance will improve over the team’s next ten contests.

Warriors Guard Klay Thompson Isn’t Worried About His Performance

It wasn’t more than two years ago when we wondered if Thompson would ever be the same star player that he once was. He suffered two major leg injuries that kept him off of the court for two full seasons, and it was unclear if the Warriors would ever regain their championship pedigree with the Splash Brothers no longer at full strength. But Golden State put together another Finals run during Thompson’s first season back, and he was a big part of their success during the stretch run of that 2021-22 season.

The injuries, and perhaps a bit of aging, may be catching up with Klay Thompson. Having never averaged fewer than 16.5 points per game since his rookie season, but is doing so through the first ten games. A career 41.6% three point shooter, he is shooting at a 34.7% clip so far in 2023-24, and his field goal percentage is his lowest since 2012-13.

Golden State Will Need Thompson’s Contributions

Thompson doesn’t seem all that concerned. A piece by Anthony Slater via The Athletic features a quote from the struggling star on how he feels about his current situation:

If history shows us anything, it’s most definitely coming. What’s the point of panicking and pressing? I’ve been through this more than a decade. It’s hard. Basketball is hard. I’m not going to lose faith or confidence. One thing I’ve proved is the resiliency within me. I’ll come back and have a great month. First 10 games I didn’t shoot it as I’m capable, so the next 10 games I’ll be lights out.

The Warriors may need it. After starting the season 5-1, they have now lost four of their last five games, including the last three, and are currently in 6th place in the early Western Conference standings. They have a chance to turn things around, though, with 6 of their next 8 games scheduled to take place inside Chase Center in San Francisco, though the teams coming to town are currently some of the better squads in the Western Conference.

They will take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday as a part of the In-Season Tournament.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
