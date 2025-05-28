Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber headlines the next UFC Fight Night show in a women’s flyweight contest at the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber this weekend.

The #4 women’s flyweight Erin Blanchfield takes on the #5 ranked Maycee Barber in the next UFC Fight Night main event at the Apex.

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Preview

All eyes are on the UFC Apex this weekend, with a compelling women’s flyweight bout with title implications taking center-stage in the United States for UFC fans to feast on.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber headlines this Saturday night in a 125-pound contest over five rounds. There are four more fights on the main card, with a further six competitive fights on the prelims too.

The reason Saturday’s main event is so big is because of the implications it has on the potentially fighting Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title before the end of the year.

The winner of this fight might not challenge Shevchenko for UFC gold in 2025, but will be in prime position for a shot at the belt early next year, that is for sure.

Dana White, who has continued to tease a Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall heavyweight fight for the ages, will be hoping for a big performance from either fighter, going on to become the next contender of Shevchenko’s belt.

Both Barber and Blanchfield are still in their mid-20s and mightn’t even be at their peaks yet. Going forward, one of these ladies could well be the next champion in the 125-pound division. But who will it be?

MMA fans could be in for a cracker this Saturday night. Who will get their hand raised in the next UFC Fight Night main event? We’ll soon find out!

Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber Prediction

Erin Blanchfield may be the slight favorite here with UFC sportsbooks, but Maycee Barber is on a six fight winning streak and is in the hottest form of anyone in the women’s flyweight division right now.

‘Cold Blooded’ is coming in fresh off the back of her best win against former champion Rose Namajunas, but did lose her fight prior to Manon Fiorot who of course lost to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 recently.

We are finding it tricky to split the pair here, with both being supremely confident that they will get their hand raised. One thing we can be certain of is that the fight will go the distance. The likelihood is that this fight goes the full 25 minutes.

Although she is on a six fight winning streak, we give the slight edge to Blanchfield here over Barber. Expect a super close contest, with the #4 ranked fighter getting her hand raised at the end of the bout.

SportsLens’ MMA expert prediction: Erin Blanchfield to WIN via Unanimous Decision

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber – Fight Info

🥊 Headline Fight: Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber 📊 Records: Blanchfield (13-2, 2 KO’s) | Barber (14-2, 6 KO’s)

Blanchfield (13-2, 2 KO’s) | Barber (14-2, 6 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Saturday, May 31st, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00pm ET

Approx. 10.00pm ET 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: UFC Apex | Enterprise, Nevada, USA

UFC Apex | Enterprise, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Blanchfield -250 | Barber +200

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Tickets

When it comes to tickets for UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, there are only very limited VIP Experience tickets available. The UFC Apex doesn’t really lend itself to fans watching in person, apart from a handful of VIP tickets.

For this reason, there are a limited number of VIP Experience tickets available to purchase directly through the UFC website.

These VIP ticket are priced at $1,750 per person. They include octagon-side tickets in Rows 2/3, as well as all-inclusive hospitality and the UFC Octagon Experience too.

Standard PPV tickets, like UFC 315 tickets for example for their last pay-per-view event, have an average price of $500-$1,000. This means these VIP tickets for the next UFC Fight Night event are around double the price!

What Time Is UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber At?

The Blanchfield vs Barber fight itself is set to get underway at approximately 10.00pm ET.

This means that US fight fans will be able to tune in to ESPN+ and watch the full UFC Fight Night card on Saturday.

With a 10pm ET predicted start for the main event, this means that it will be a 7pm start for the main card and 4pm start for the prelims for American MMA fans.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Full Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 5 Mateusz Gamrot vs L’udovit Klein Lightweight 3 Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes Light-Heavyweight 3 Ramiz Brahimaj vs Billy Ray Goff Welterweight 3 Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN+) Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento Flyweight 3 Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson Women’s Bantamweight 3 Trevin Giles vs Andreas Gustafsson Catchweight (180lb) 3 Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 3 MarQuel Mederos vs Bolaji Oki Lightweight 3 Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean Women’s Strawweight 3

Blanchfield vs Barber: Tale of the Tape

Erin Blanchfield Nationality American Age 26 Height 5’4″ Reach 68″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 15 Record 13-2 (2 KO’s)

Maycee Barber Nationality American Age 27 Height 5’5″ Reach 65″ Stance Switch Total Fights 16 Record 14-2 (6 KO’s)