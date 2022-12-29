NFL

Two Pro Bowl Running Backs Likely Out For Thursday Night Football

Owen Jones
Running backs Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard are both not expected to play Thursday night.

The Titans have nothing to play for this current week so sitting Henry seems like the smart thing to do. Next week the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a winner take all game for the division and playoffs. Tennessee has also ruled out many defensive starters because of this. Henry was limited in practice due to a hip injury, so this move makes sense for their best player to get fully healthy.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2022/12/24/2c9fd186-627b-4158-8378-2504e0eb1525/thumbnail/1200x675/a5b1ce9d3f22078e5396894a2a87ece3/derrick-henry-3-1400.jpg

 

Henry has been a mainstay in the Tennessee Titans running game for almost his entire career. He has also been very durable until last season where he missed some time with a foot injury. Henry has handled the majority of the carries this season and has 319 rushing attempts on the season. Henry is getting up there in age for a running back, but has yet to be slowed down by anyone.

The Titans will go to rookies Hassan Haskins and Julius Chesnut. Haskins seems to be the running back that will be getting the majority of the carries.

https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/piCiFD2B0nmb0BQFRalRCw--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTQyNw--/https://media.zenfs.com/en/dallas_cowboys_wire_usa_today_sports_articles_693/2f3ee3ab9e1a00004486a7bb23cf4a3c

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is also not expected to play in this Thursday night game. Pollard has not practiced at all with a thigh injury.

In a contract year, Pollard has been the better running back statistically than backfield mate Ezekiel Elliot. Dallas has finally allowed Pollard to shine as Zeke is also getting up there in age. Zeke has not been the workhouse he used to be as him and Pollard have been splitting carries for most of the year.

With Pollard likely out, rookie Malik Davis will spell Zeke and will mostly likely get the same workload as Pollard.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
