Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen their midfield options during the January transfer window and they have identified the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a potential target.

The 25-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and the Italian club should look to cash in on him next month in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Team talk, Tottenham have held advanced talks with the player's representatives and the move is currently at an advanced stage. Apparently, an agreement is likely to be reached in a week and Tottenham could wrap up his signing as soon as the transfer window reopens.

The 25-year-old midfield powerhouse will add defensive cover and physicality to Tottenham’s midfield. He could be an upgrade on the likes of Harry Winks.

The midfielder can chip in with goals as well as he has scored five goals in 16 league appearances so far this season.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham manage to sign him permanently during the January transfer window. Alternatively, the London club could look to agree on a pre-contract deal with the player and snap him up on a free transfer at the end of this season as well.

In theory, the AC Milan midfielder should form a quality partnership with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the base of Tottenham’s midfield. He has the technical and the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he has shown that in the Champions League games against the English teams.

The midfielder is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to improve further under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether they can get the move across the line in the coming weeks.