Tom Brady reacts to breaking another tablet in win against Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely haven’t played the type of football offensively that they were necessarily hoping for coming into the season. This doesn’t mean that this team isn’t elite by any means, but scoring only 39 points throughout the first two weeks is definitely something that the Buccaneers and everybody around the league wasn’t expecting.

They did take on two elite defenses in the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, but whenever Tom Brady is running an offense, we typically expect that his squads are going to be unstoppable on the offensive side of the football.

The Buccaneers and Saints both struggled mightily on the offensive side of the football throughout the first three quarters against each other on Sunday. The score was 3-3 and Tom Brady was frustrated. He then threw another tablet, breaking his second one in as many years.

Brady didn’t seem too concerned with his tablet break as he dropped a video on Twitter with the following:

“Great win to get to 2 and 0. Shoutout to the D for coming up huge again. The ugly ones count too. Sorry for breaking that tablet, I think it’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that,” Brady said. “Flying home to Tampa, get ready for next week [with] Green Bay coming to town. Let’s go!”

The Buccaneers are going to have a difficult task on hand this week as they are going to be hosting the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are fresh off a 27-10 win against their long rival in the Chicago Bears.

More so, the Buccaneers are going to have a difficult task because Mike Evans has just found out that he’s going to be suspended for one game. This means that the Buccaneers are going to be without their superstar wide receiver.

Let’s see what Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can do here as he’s definitely worked with much worse throughout his long NFL career.