Thomas Tuchel Pressuring Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly to Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be putting pressure on new club owner Todd Boehly to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Auba scored 79 goals in 95 games under Tuchel in their time together at Borussia Dortmund and the German believes he could be the answer to Chelsea’s lack of goalscoring options this season.

Romelu Lukaku proved a £100m flop at Chelsea and has been offloaded back to Inter Milan.

Meanwhile fellow striker Timo Werner also failed to make the grade and has been shipped back to German side RB Leipzig.

So Gabon international Aubameyang, who only left rivals Arsenal for Barca in January, is now seen as the man who fits the bill at Stamford Bridge.

And Tuchel did little to dampen the rumours of Chelsea’s interest in his press conference on Friday, insisting “it was a pleasure” to work with Aubameyang.

Asked about a potential deal for the striker, Tuchel said: “I enjoyed working with him a lot, it was a pleasure. I’ve never had any issue.

“Some players stay your players, as you are very close. Auba is one of them players. Even when we played Arsenal, straight away it was a close bond”.

Despite scoring an impressive 11 goals across just 17 La Liga outings, the 33-year-old could be on his way back to the Premier League as he faces stiff competition in the form of newly acquired attackers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Chelsea are 4/9 to sign Aubameyang on the best UK football betting sites.

Reports in Spain, however, state that Barcelona would be more keen to sell Memphis Depay than Aubameyang, who is said to be in negotiations with Tottenham.

Tuchel commented on the reported interest in Aubameyang last week having been asked about the 79 goals he scored across 95 games under his management.

He said: “I would be interested in the 79 goals actually. We will not comment further.

“There are a lot of names out there, sometimes it’s due to the fact that we discuss a lot of names and sometimes it’s pure speculation and we will not get involved.”