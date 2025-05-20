The Florida Gators have landed Arkansas’ Boogie Fland in the transfer portal

Ahead of his collegiate career, Boogie Fland committed to the University of Kentucky to play for head coach John Calipari. When Calpari and Kentucky parted ways, Fland decommitted from Kentucky. He followed Cal to the University of Arkansas.

Fland played his 2024-25 season for the Razorbacks, but entered the transfer portal. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 18-year-old is taking his talents to Gainesville, Florida. Boogie Fland will play for the Gators in 2025-26. The defending champions add a talented PG to their roster for next season.

Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland has committed to the defending NCAA champion University of Florida and head coach Todd Golden, Fland told ESPN. Fland, the 6-foot-3, former McDonald’s All-American, finds a new home in Golden’s uptempo system. pic.twitter.com/k0pZv0bzCJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2025



Last season, freshman guard Boogie Fland played in 21 of Arkansas’ 36 games. The 18-year-old missed 15 games due to a hand injury he suffered on January 18 vs. Missouri. Fland missed the rest of the regular season and the SEC tournament for the Razorbacks. However, he returned in the NCAA tournament, only to play a role off the bench. Despite how his season ended with Arkandas, Fland was still a highly-touted player in the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Boogie Fland has committed to the University of Florida. The Gators land one of the top PGs in the high school recruiting class of 2024. In 21 games for Arkansas during his freshman season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. On five three-pointers averaged per game, Fland was hitting them at a .340 percentage this past season.

The talented PG joins a Florida Gators squad fresh off a national championship. Boogie Fland did consider going pro and entered his name in the 2025 draft. However, he withdrew his name last week and has committed to the Gators for 2025-26. Fland was projected to be a lottery pick before his hand injury. With a bounce-back season at Florida, Fland could help increase his draft stock again.