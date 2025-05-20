College Basketball

The Florida Gators have landed Arkansas’ Boogie Fland in the transfer portal

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Boogie Fland Arkansas pic
Boogie Fland Arkansas pic

Ahead of his collegiate career, Boogie Fland committed to the University of Kentucky to play for head coach John Calipari. When Calpari and Kentucky parted ways, Fland decommitted from Kentucky. He followed Cal to the University of Arkansas. 

Fland played his 2024-25 season for the Razorbacks, but entered the transfer portal. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 18-year-old is taking his talents to Gainesville, Florida. Boogie Fland will play for the Gators in 2025-26. The defending champions add a talented PG to their roster for next season.

Boogie Fland has committed to Florida for the 2025-26 season


Last season, freshman guard Boogie Fland played in 21 of Arkansas’ 36 games. The 18-year-old missed 15 games due to a hand injury he suffered on January 18 vs. Missouri. Fland missed the rest of the regular season and the SEC tournament for the Razorbacks. However, he returned in the NCAA tournament, only to play a role off the bench. Despite how his season ended with Arkandas, Fland was still a highly-touted player in the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Boogie Fland has committed to the University of Florida. The Gators land one of the top PGs in the high school recruiting class of 2024. In 21 games for Arkansas during his freshman season, Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. On five three-pointers averaged per game, Fland was hitting them at a .340 percentage this past season.

The talented PG joins a Florida Gators squad fresh off a national championship. Boogie Fland did consider going pro and entered his name in the 2025 draft. However, he withdrew his name last week and has committed to the Gators for 2025-26. Fland was projected to be a lottery pick before his hand injury. With a bounce-back season at Florida, Fland could help increase his draft stock again.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From College Basketball

Latest news

View all
Rueben Chinyelu Gators pic
College Basketball

LATEST Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu will withdraw from the draft and return to the Gators in 2025-26

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 19 2025
GettyImages 1827571605 1
College Basketball
Bronny James Will Play In His First College Game On Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 10 2023

Bronny James will be one of the most popular collegiate players during the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season, but he has yet to see the court at any point during USC’s…

Cavinder Twins
College Basketball
The Cavinder Twins’ Stand Against ‘Hot Girl Problem in NCAA’ Article
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023

In the bustling intersection of sports, media, and business, twin athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder have voiced their discontent over an article they assert exploited their appearance rather than focusing…

daniel freitag
College Basketball
What Scouts Are Saying About Wisconsin’s New Recruit, 4-Star PG Daniel Freitag
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 02 2023
Cavinder Twins
College Basketball
Cavinder Twins Net Worth: Haley & Hanna Make $4m More Than Any Other Women College Basketball Player
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz usatsi 20312362
College Basketball
No Top-3 Seeds In Final Four For First Time In NCAA History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
College Basketball
FAU And Miami Will Represent South Florida In NCAA Final Four
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023
Arrow to top