College Basketball

Tahaad Pettiford Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Auburn with Eyes on 2026

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tahaad Pettiford Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Auburn with Eyes on 2026
Tahaad Pettiford Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Auburn with Eyes on 2026

Tahaad Pettiford withdraws from the 2025 NBA Draft, returning to Auburn after a standout freshman season and Final Four run.

Tahaad Pettiford stood on the edge of a dream — the NBA Draft looming, the lights beginning to dim before they rise. But in a decision filled with poise and purpose, Pettiford chose not to leap just yet. After helping Auburn capture a No. 1 seed and reach the Final Four, the standout freshman will return for his sophomore season, aiming for something more. He isn’t turning away from the future—he’s preparing for it. In a world driven by instant gratification, Pettiford’s choice is a reminder that sometimes, the strongest move forward is the one that takes a step back first.

A Leap Deferred, Not Denied

For Tahaad Pettiford, the decision to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft wasn’t about doubt—it was about timing. After showcasing his electric game at the NBA Draft Combine and receiving interest from six different teams, Pettiford had every reason to keep his name in the conversation. But feedback matters. Projections matter. And for a player generously listed at six feet tall, certainty matters most of all.

Pettiford made the kind of choice that echoes maturity: to return to Auburn, where opportunity and momentum still live. “It wasn’t 100% this year,” he said. “So I didn’t want to take that chance.” A guard of his stature knows the path to the NBA isn’t always direct. But he’s not running from the challenge—he’s walking straight into it, with eyes wide open and a foundation still forming beneath his feet.

With another year of growth, another run at greatness, and a sizable NIL deal awaiting him, Pettiford isn’t delaying the dream. He’s elevating it.

Auburn Reunites with Its Spark

Last season, Tahaad Pettiford became the engine behind Auburn’s deep tournament run, averaging 11.6 points and 3 assists in just under 23 minutes per game. His energy was constant, his tempo infectious. It was Pettiford who helped fuel the Tigers to a 32-6 record, a No. 1 overall seed, and a trip to the Final Four—a stage Auburn hadn’t reached since 2019. And now, he’s back.

With key starters moving on and the transfer portal spinning fast, Pettiford’s return steadies Bruce Pearl’s next chapter. He’s not just another player in Pearl’s system—he’s a returning leader, one who’s lived the pressure and felt the heartbreak. He knows what’s waiting, and he’s determined to turn last season’s ending into next year’s beginning.

Joining him will be reinforcements: UCF’s Keyshawn Hall, Mississippi State’s KeShawn Murphy, and Texas Tech’s Kevin Overton bring new firepower. Auburn even added international forward Filip Jovic, a Serbian talent who could stretch defenses. But amidst all that movement, Pettiford’s presence is the axis around which it all can turn.

He may have been Auburn’s spark as a freshman. As a sophomore, he’s coming back to be their soul.

Eyes on 2026—and Something Greater

The NBA will still be there in a year. So will the dreams, the scouts, the spotlight. But Tahaad Pettiford now has something even more important—clarity. He knows what he wants. More importantly, he knows what he needs to get there. At just 20 years old, Pettiford’s understanding of the moment is well beyond his years. He doesn’t just want to be drafted. He wants to be ready.

There is strength in patience. And for Pettiford, one more year at Auburn offers the chance to expand his game, to elevate his draft stock, and to show he’s not just a highlight reel—but a franchise-ready guard. The decision to withdraw from the 2025 draft wasn’t a concession. It was a declaration: I’m not done writing my story yet.

Come next June, Pettiford won’t just be another name in the mix. He’ll be a player with polish, purpose, and proof—someone who didn’t just chase the dream, but chose the path to reach it fully.

Because sometimes, greatness waits. And sometimes, the wisest ones know exactly when to follow.

Author image
Twitter

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch
Author Image

Colin Lynch

Twitter
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Latest news

View all
Jacque Vaughn Returns to Kansas as Assistant Coach, Rejoins Jayhawks After NBA Career
College Basketball

LATEST Jacque Vaughn Returns to Kansas as Assistant Coach, Rejoins Jayhawks After NBA Career

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2025
Top International Prospect Dame Sarr Commits to Duke, Citing NBA Dreams and Hoop Summit Breakout
College Basketball
Top International Prospect Dame Sarr Commits to Duke, Citing NBA Dreams and Hoop Summit Breakout
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2025

Sometimes, the next chapter begins with a decision that feels less like a choice and more like a calling. For Dame Sarr, it was always Duke. The 18-year-old Italian phenom,…

Zakai Zeigler Sues NCAA, Seeks Fifth Year of Eligibility and NIL Compensation After Historic Tennessee Career
College Basketball
Zakai Zeigler Sues NCAA, Seeks Fifth Year of Eligibility and NIL Compensation After Historic Tennessee Career
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025

Zakai Zeigler was never the biggest player on the court. But he may have been the one with the most heart. Now, the Tennessee star point guard is fighting—not for…

Rueben Chinyelu Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Florida Gators for Junior Season
College Basketball
Rueben Chinyelu Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Florida Gators for Junior Season
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 20 2025
Boogie Fland Arkansas pic
College Basketball
The Florida Gators have landed Arkansas’ Boogie Fland in the transfer portal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Rueben Chinyelu Gators pic
College Basketball
Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu will withdraw from the draft and return to the Gators in 2025-26
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 19 2025
GettyImages 1827571605 1
College Basketball
Bronny James Will Play In His First College Game On Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 10 2023
Arrow to top