Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu will withdraw from the draft and return to the Gators in 2025-26

Last season, the Florida Gators defeated the Houston Cougars in the 2024 National Championship. It’s the Gators’ third basketball title in program history.

Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, one of Florida’s starters put his name in contention to be drafted. It was big man, Rueben Chinyelu. After further consideration, he’s withdrawing his name from the draft and is returning to the Gators in 2025-26.

In 2024-25, Rueben Chinyelu started all 40 games for the Florida Gators. Chinyelu was a transfer from Washington State, where he played one season in 2023-24. Micah Handlogten was recovering from a fractured leg, and that allowed Chinyelua to be a full-time starter in his first season with Florida. For the National Championship Gators roster, Chinyelu averaged 19.0 minutes, 6.0 points, and 6.6 rebounds per game. He was most effective under the rim, and his presence was felt on defense.

The Nigerian is considered a raw prospect offensively. That’s likely why Chinyelu has decided to withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft in June. Instead, he’ll return for his Junior season in Gainesville. Earlier this month, Rueben Chinyelu hinted he would return to Florida if his feedback was not up to par. That seems to be the case for the national champion center.

Rueben Chinyelu went through the G League Elite Camp but felt staying at Florida was his best option. Micah Handlogten will return from injury for the 2025-26 season. Chinyelu and himself will likely split time at center. Another player the Gators are waiting on is Alex Condon. The Aussie also entered the 2025 NBA draft, but has time to withdraw. Condon wants confirmation that he’ll be picked in the 15-30 range. If a team can guarantee that, he’ll keep his name in. Otherwise, he already told reporters the only school he’ll come back for is Florida. The Gators could have a loaded frontcourt if Chinyelu and Condon return.