The latest Texas Sports Betting Update allows locals to gamble on Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers in the NFL Wild Card Round with ease by following our simple instructions.
Texas Sports Betting Update
Offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline are are fully legal and safe, plus have been supporting US sports betting fans for over 10 years – many a lot longer.
No matter where you are located in the US, you can wager freely on the NFL Wild Card Round clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
How To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers With BetOnline
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers wager
Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline For Wild Card Round Action
- 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- 25% sports reload business
- Vast NFL markets for various games
- Existing customer NFL offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
BetOnline offer a top welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to gambling $1000 worth of free bets for the Cowboys vs Packers game.
Not only will new users be able to surf BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the playoff action.
Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL needs this Sunday now you are familiar with the latest Texas Sports Betting Update.
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Odds
- Cowboys To Win (money line) @ -360
- Packers To Win (money line) @ +290
You can check out the SportsLens NFL Expert Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Predictions and Picks here.
Full NFL Wild Card Round Fixtures
- Cowboys vs Packers
- Lions vs Rams
- Bills vs Steelers
- Buccaneers vs Eagles