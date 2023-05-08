NBA

Suns Owner Does Not Want To See Nikola Jokić Suspended

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 12530962820
rsz 12530962820

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are entrenched in a battle in the Western Conference playoffs. The series is now tied at 2-2 after Denver was able to take an early 2-0 lead, but the story after Game 4 is focused more on their center Nikola Jokić than the result of the game.

Suns Owner: Suspending Nikola Jokić Would “Not Be Right”

During the second quarter of last night’s contest in Phoenix, there was a situation that occurred along the sidelines and across from the Suns’ bench. A Suns player went flying into the crowd, and Jokic hurried over to recover the ball in order to get a 5-on-4 advantage going. But the ball was being held by a fan who was sitting courtside, and a small tussle ensured when Jokic tried to take it out of his hands.

Jokic wound up pushing the fan away with his forearm and elbow, to which the fan threw up his arms and fell back into his seat as if he flopped on a basketball court.

A technical foul was assessed to Jokic for the incident, and there were rumblings that the MVP center could be suspended for Game 5 for his actions.

As it turns out, that “fan” is Mat Ishbia, who has a net worth of $7 billion, and is the majority owner of the Suns.

Some are putting the blame on Ishbia. He was knowingly holding the ball and purposely keeping it away from Jokic, which the player says affected the flow of the game. Ishbia also appeared to initiate some of the original contact, and it wasn’t as though Jokic ran over to the fray with an intent on pushing a fan back into his seat.

Was the video evidence damning enough to warrant a suspension for the all-important Game 5 on Tuesday night? While there is some “outrage”, many believe that the incident was not serious enough to keep a superstar out of such a big game, and Ishbia himself doubled down on that notion in a tweet on Monday morning.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

It is somewhat of a breath of fresh air to see the “victim” immediately squash any problems or rumors. We have been treated to some excellent basketball so far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and riding a team of their star player for a questionable incident seems like it would be something the league would try to avoid.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz iverson practice
NBA

LATEST Allen Iverson Explains The “Talking About Practice” Press Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz giannis antetokounmpo presser today sk 230427 1d3395
NBA
Windhorst Says Teams Around NBA Monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo Situation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a difficult first round playoff exit after an impressive regular season, and there are changes being made to the franchise that could eventually cause Giannis Antetokounmpo…

rsz gettyimages 1243758581 scaled e1671201199277 1024x683 1
NBA
Smith: Westbrook, Beverley Don’t Deserve Rings If Lakers Win Title
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most impressive stories in the NBA this season. After starting the year with a 2-10 record, the team snuck into the…

rsz ja morant dillon brooks
NBA
Agent for Dillon Brooks Calls Shams Report “Fake News”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023
Brooks
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks Will Not Be Brought Back
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 2 2023
rsz 230501084048 01 steph curry warriors kings 043023
NBA
NBA Viewership Soars In First Round Of 2023 Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler
NBA
Shams: Jimmy Butler Injury “Wasn’t As Serious”, Could Play Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
Arrow to top