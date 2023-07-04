Stephen A Smith Comments On ESPN Layoffs: “I Could Be Next”

ESPN made more sweeping changes last week. In yet another round of layoffs, about 20 on-air personalities and talents were let go by the Disney-owned entity. And now, no one feels safe.

Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Feel Safe From ESPN Layoffs

The names on the list were somewhat surprising. Some of those included were parts of the biggest and most popular broadcasts on the network, many who have been with the company for a decade or more.

Some of the most recognizable names that were included in the ESPN layoffs:

Max Kellerman

Suzie Kolber

Jeff Van Gundy

Todd McShay

Neil Everett

Jalen Rose

Keyshawn Johnson

Steve Young

Matt Hasselbeck

The changes will affect how the network covers a myriad of sports, as some of their top analysts have now been let go. Many have pointed to Pat McAfee joining the company as the reason for the mass exodus of the on-air talent, which McAfee has acknowledged despite his excitement to join ESPN.

Network Could Be Paving Way For Pat McAfee

“This ain’t the end, more is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next.” Thoughts Stephen A. Smith’s statement on the recent ESPN layoffs? 🤔 (via @FDsportsbook, The @stephenasmith Show) pic.twitter.com/NrnfGq5zct — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

One of ESPN’s crown jewels and most prominent personalities across multiple platforms is Stephen A Smith. He began his career with the company in 2005, and has appeared on essentially every long-running show that the network has shown in that time. He is thought to be the elite talent on ESPN’s roster, but even he doesn’t feel immune to future layoffs.

On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast “The Stephen A Smith Show”, he himself addressed the situation:

“This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next…The one thing that I could tell you about Stephen A., this ain’t 2009. I really didn’t see it coming. My eyes are always wide open now. I’m never comfortable. I never take anything for granted and I never assume that I’m safe.”

Included in Smith’s mini-monologue was a racial aspect, and he pointed out that if the white on-air personalities are being let go, then the black ones are in even further danger.

The statement from ESPN regarding last week’s layoffs said: “Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun.”

