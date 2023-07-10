NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch is inviting us to a peek inside his sprawling North Carolina mansion, a visual feast that was recently listed for a whopping $13 million. With an astonishing 15,000 sq. ft. of living space, seven bedrooms, and a vast array of luxury amenities, this property reflects the high-speed, high-octane lifestyle of one of racing’s most successful drivers.

Kyle Busch Selling Lake Norman Mansion for $13 Million

Located in the prestigious Norman Estates community, this Lake Norman mansion is a remarkable fusion of French, European, and Tudor architectural influences. The interiors showcase beamed ceilings that stretch skyward, complemented by rich walnut flooring. Stone fireplaces soar from floor to ceiling, adding a rustic charm to this regal home.

The mansion’s opulent heart, the grand foyer, sports a mesmerizing circular staircase beneath a charming wooden turret ceiling. Further inside, the primary suite redefines luxury with a private elevator leading to a boutique-style closet and a bathroom that mirrors a spa’s tranquility.

The house’s culinary centerpiece, the kitchen, has undergone a $1 million renovation, transforming into a chef’s paradise with marble waterfall islands, sensor-touch cabinets, and state-of-the-art appliances from Dacor and Miele.

Busch Set to Make $5.5 Million Profit on Real Estate Purchase

While the interiors narrate a tale of grandeur, the exteriors hold their own charm. The mansion’s perch offers a stunning 180-degree panoramic vista of Lake Norman, best enjoyed from the private beach. A dock complete with a boat lift, a heated swimming pool with a swim-up bar, and an outdoor kitchen form a spectacular recreational ensemble.

Interestingly, this property provides an extra residential space—ideal for hosting guests or maintaining a respectable distance from visiting in-laws. The mansion is a jewel amidst the serene and “super-quiet” Norman Estates, a gated community that ensures privacy with its minimal boat traffic and quick, interstate-free access to Charlotte.

Busch had acquired this lavish property in 2012 for $7.5 million, setting a record in the Charlotte area. After more than a decade of meticulously maintaining the mansion and its surroundings, it hit the market recently for nearly double the purchase price. Yes, all this could be yours for an eye-popping $13 million.

Check out some more pics of the mansion below:

