An Inside Look at NASCAR Star Kyle Busch’s $13 Million North Carolina Mansion Which is Up For Sale

NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch is inviting us to a peek inside his sprawling North Carolina mansion, a visual feast that was recently listed for a whopping $13 million. With an astonishing 15,000 sq. ft. of living space, seven bedrooms, and a vast array of luxury amenities, this property reflects the high-speed, high-octane lifestyle of one of racing’s most successful drivers.

Kyle Busch Selling Lake Norman Mansion for $13 Million

Located in the prestigious Norman Estates community, this Lake Norman mansion is a remarkable fusion of French, European, and Tudor architectural influences. The interiors showcase beamed ceilings that stretch skyward, complemented by rich walnut flooring. Stone fireplaces soar from floor to ceiling, adding a rustic charm to this regal home.

The mansion’s opulent heart, the grand foyer, sports a mesmerizing circular staircase beneath a charming wooden turret ceiling. Further inside, the primary suite redefines luxury with a private elevator leading to a boutique-style closet and a bathroom that mirrors a spa’s tranquility.

kyle busch mansion 3

The house’s culinary centerpiece, the kitchen, has undergone a $1 million renovation, transforming into a chef’s paradise with marble waterfall islands, sensor-touch cabinets, and state-of-the-art appliances from Dacor and Miele.

Busch Set to Make $5.5 Million Profit on Real Estate Purchase

While the interiors narrate a tale of grandeur, the exteriors hold their own charm. The mansion’s perch offers a stunning 180-degree panoramic vista of Lake Norman, best enjoyed from the private beach. A dock complete with a boat lift, a heated swimming pool with a swim-up bar, and an outdoor kitchen form a spectacular recreational ensemble.

Interestingly, this property provides an extra residential space—ideal for hosting guests or maintaining a respectable distance from visiting in-laws. The mansion is a jewel amidst the serene and “super-quiet” Norman Estates, a gated community that ensures privacy with its minimal boat traffic and quick, interstate-free access to Charlotte.

Busch had acquired this lavish property in 2012 for $7.5 million, setting a record in the Charlotte area. After more than a decade of meticulously maintaining the mansion and its surroundings, it hit the market recently for nearly double the purchase price. Yes, all this could be yours for an eye-popping $13 million.

Check out some more pics of the mansion below:

kyle busch mansion 4

kyle busch mansion 5

kyle busch mansion 1

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
