Steph Curry Returning Just In Time For The Golden State Warriors

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been what the Golden State Warriors are used to. One of the most successful teams of the last decade, Steph Curry and company have enjoyed more winning than any other team in that span, including last year’s championship.

That’s why this season’s up-and-down performance is so far out of the norm. The Warriors have played .500 basketball for much of the season, with an excellent home record and a dismal one on the road. They’ve lost winnable games and have players that have missed extended periods of time with health issues.

Steph Curry Should Return Next Week, Just In Time For The Warriors

The most notable is Steph Curry. After missing 11 games in December and January, and missed his 9th straight game last night against the Clippers. But despite him still being one of the best shooters that the league has ever seen, the Warriors have been a .500 team whether he has been on the floor or not.

But Golden State could finally be making their move in the Western Conference, and adding Curry back to the mix could be just what the Warriors need for their stretch run. On Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Curry would return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip.

The Warriors have begun to make their way up the standings in the West, a majority of which has been within 4–5 games of each other for the length of the entire season. As it stands today, the Warriors are 33-30 and in 5th place in the conference, when they were just in the 8th spot a couple of weeks ago.

So if Steph Curry returns with the Warriors still above .500 and within a handful of games of the third or fourth seed, then his presence could be the factor that pushes them over the top. They’ll have their work cut out for them, as they will be battling against teams like the Suns, Mavericks, and Clippers for position in the standings. They are currently just one game behind the Suns, and four games behind the Sacramento Kings for the 3rd seed.

It will be a test for the Warriors, schedule-wise. After tonight’s game against the Pelicans, eight of Golden State’s next ten games are on the road, where they have struggled mightily this season. The two games that they’ll play at the Chase Center will be against the Bucks and the Suns.

Given all of the success that Golden State has enjoyed in the recent past, getting into the top 4 after playing .500 basketball for most of the season would be one of the more impressive feats that they have accomplished.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
