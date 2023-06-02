When Hollywood big shots Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take on ownership roles, it’s bound to be a spectacle. That’s what Wrexham Football Club found out when the two actors, who are part owners of the club, lavished the players with an extravagant Vegas party. This celebration, marking the team’s promotion, reportedly set the duo back a staggering, over half a million pounds, which is approximately $622,000.

At the heart of the festivities was Ben Foster, Wrexham’s star goalkeeper. His crucial last-minute save against Notts County sealed the team’s promotion. Following the match, the players, along with Foster, boarded a flight. The destination? Las Vegas, of course.

Sharing his experience on The Fellas Podcast, Foster painted a vibrant picture of the celebratory bash. Upon arrival, the team went straight from the plane to the Hakkasan nightclub. What awaited them there was something out of a Hollywood movie.

Wrexham AFC celebrated its recent promotion in Las Vegas. Goalkeeper Ben Foster says no players paid for anything, estimating Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny spent at least $500,000. And they even had Wrexham highlights playing at the club 🤣 (h/t @Calfreezy @yungchip) pic.twitter.com/ghDYkZJPOT — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 2, 2023

Inside Hakkasan, Wrexham songs filled the air, Wrexham drapes fell from the ceiling, and a large screen displayed the team’s best moments. Foster was astounded, claiming that the extravagant night had to have cost the owners at least half a million pounds ($622,000).

But the party didn’t stop there. They also visited a plethora of luxury hotspots, including the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Spago, and Omnia. Each location was decked out in Wrexham paraphernalia. There was even an ice sculpture of the club’s badge at the Bellagio.

When not dining in Las Vegas’ finest eateries, the team indulged in pool parties, a Chainsmokers concert, and even joined renowned DJ Steve Aoki on stage. As Foster said, “they just looked after everything.”

“Best Owners in the World”

Midfielder Ben Tozer, in an interview with talkSPORT, couldn’t help but express his gratitude. Praising Reynolds and McElhenney as the “best owners in the world.”

Despite the lavish spending, one thing is clear – Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney know how to celebrate success. They are not just owners but fans, investing in their team and building a connection that transcends the boundaries of a football field.

This glamorous adventure in Vegas symbolizes their commitment to the club, their players, and the beautiful game itself. The Wrexham players, who were treated like A-listers, got a taste of Hollywood, thanks to their star owners.

