NFL

Patrick Mahomes To Do Everything In Practice Wednesday

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Mahomes
Mahomes
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

There is some good injury news regarding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Mahomes participated in Kansas City’s morning walk-through and is set to practice in the afternoon.

 

His exact practice status — full or limited — is to be determined. Reid noted Mahomes could be full when the injury report comes out later in the day.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “I think he’ll do probably everything, but we’ll see.”

https://bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nCD3tzc2DSqmocYPMaqC5jPo3ng=/960x0/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bostonglobe/QL5QWCGW4BHYF4EAHH4WP5FIBI.jpg

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday’s divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. While he missed some time in the second quarter, he played the entire second half. Reid and Mahomes have maintained since Saturday that Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals this week.

Reid said he’d like to see how Mahomes functions in Wednesday’s practice, though the quarterback did well in the walk-through.

“He’s had injuries before, so he can bank on that past experience that he’s had. But he’ll do fine,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of making sure that he’s safe — as safe as you can be out there on a football field.”

Given the severity of the injury, Mahomes’ ability to run around and make plays with his legs might be limited. There were a few instances in the divisional round where he did that, but it obviously was not the same.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/bVCIQCgREFLu8qsh1qxo5D3_FUk=/1400x1050/filters:format(jpeg)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/23265297/1357714373.jpg

The Kansas City offensive line will have to step up against the Cincinnati pass rush. The Chiefs might go with a more quick pass or run the ball more due to his injury. Knowing Mahomes, he will do everything he can to play om Sunday.

Cincinnati is now a one point favorite on the road according to Ohio sports-books. Missouri sports-books also say the same thing. This may be factoring in that Patrick Mahomes will not be 100% come Sunday.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mahomes
NFL

LATEST Patrick Mahomes To Do Everything In Practice Wednesday

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
NFL MVP Award
NFL
NFL Honors: Finalists Announced For MVP Award
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h

The finalists have been announced for this years NFL MVP award, and the final list of candidates has been released, with not too many shocks on who made it.  The…

tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46
NFL
Tom Brady still undecided on future and return to NFL in 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

Tom Brady is still undecided on whether to return to the NFL or go back into retirement as his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires. The 45-year-old came out…

NFL Honors
NFL
NFL Honors: Finalists Announced For Offensive & Defensive Rookie Of The Year
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6h
mahomes
NFL
ChatGPT Gives Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction That Back The Chiefs To Reach The Super Bowl
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
usa today 17207529.0
NFL
ChatGPT Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction Has Clear Winner In NFC Championship
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
bengals vs chiefs
NFL
NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Conference Championship Weekend: AFC and NFC Championship Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  10h
Arrow to top