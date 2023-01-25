Patrick Mahomes To Do Everything In Practice Wednesday

There is some good injury news regarding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



Head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Mahomes participated in Kansas City’s morning walk-through and is set to practice in the afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes is excited to get on the practice field today to test out his high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/lG3DiRaB0b — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 25, 2023

His exact practice status — full or limited — is to be determined. Reid noted Mahomes could be full when the injury report comes out later in the day.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “I think he’ll do probably everything, but we’ll see.”

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday’s divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. While he missed some time in the second quarter, he played the entire second half. Reid and Mahomes have maintained since Saturday that Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals this week.

Reid said he’d like to see how Mahomes functions in Wednesday’s practice, though the quarterback did well in the walk-through.

“He’s had injuries before, so he can bank on that past experience that he’s had. But he’ll do fine,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of making sure that he’s safe — as safe as you can be out there on a football field.”

Given the severity of the injury, Mahomes’ ability to run around and make plays with his legs might be limited. There were a few instances in the divisional round where he did that, but it obviously was not the same.

The Kansas City offensive line will have to step up against the Cincinnati pass rush. The Chiefs might go with a more quick pass or run the ball more due to his injury. Knowing Mahomes, he will do everything he can to play om Sunday.

Cincinnati is now a one point favorite on the road according to Ohio sports-books. Missouri sports-books also say the same thing. This may be factoring in that Patrick Mahomes will not be 100% come Sunday.