Paige Spiranac Seeks Masters Sandwich Opinions in Low Cut Green Dress Then Wows at Party in Skimpy Leather Halterneck Dress

David Evans
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac not only knows how to captivate her fans with her bold fashion choices but also how to engage them in a lighthearted manner. Recently, Spiranac caught her followers’ attention by donning a low-cut green dress while asking for their opinions on Masters sandwiches. Later, she wowed them with a skimpy black leather halterneck dress at her pre-Masters event, “Paige’s Par-Tee.”

Spiranac Stuns in Masters Green Dress Seeking Sandwich Opinions

The 30-year-old social media star, who boasts 3.7 million Instagram followers, is known for her fun and engaging content. Fans love that she combines her love for golf with her bold fashion sense.

On Wednesday, Spiranac took to Twitter wearing a low-cut green dress, a homage to the coveted green jacket given to the Masters winner, posing with various sandwiches at Augusta National. She asked her fans which sandwich was the best at Augusta. The post showcased her playful side, engaging with her followers and sharing her excitement for the upcoming 2023 Masters Tournament.

Paige Attends Her “Par-Tee” in Revealing Black Leather Halterneck

Later, Spiranac took to Instagram to turn heads, at her pre-Masters Par-Tee event in Augusta, where she dazzled attendees in a skimpy leather halterneck dress. The golf influencer shared a sneak peek of the outfit on her Instagram Stories, revealing that it was her second choice after her original ensemble was deemed “too much.” She hinted that the dress might make an appearance on OnlyPaige, her exclusive subscription service.

Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

Spiranac’s unique blend of golf knowledge, bold fashion choices, and engaging personality has earned her a loyal following and the title of golf’s number one influencer. She is known for her ability to break barriers in the traditionally conservative world of golf, using her platform to challenge outdated norms and advocate for inclusivity.

As the 2023 Masters Tournament gets underway, fans will be eagerly following both the competition and Spiranac’s unique perspective on the event. Her followers can expect more captivating posts, stylish outfits, and entertaining insights into the world of golf.

Jason Day Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former World No.1 Eyes Second Major Championship At Augusta

Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes First Green Jacket
Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former Winner Returns To Augusta
Jordan Spieth Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Past Winner Looking For More Green Jacket Glory
Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The 2022 Winner Retain His Green Jacket?
Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The Champ Retain His Augusta Crown?
Tony Finau Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Fan Favorite 'Big Tone' Fancied For First Major Triumph
