UFC Lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has weighed-in with his thoughts on the proposed Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall undisputed UFC Heavyweight Title fight.

‘The Baddy’ has admitted that Aspinall is his friend and has a great chance of winning, but that it is impossible to go against Jones.

Paddy Pimblett Gives Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Prediction

Given the fact they are good friends and fellow countrymen, it may come as a surprise to learn that Paddy Pimblett isn’t backing Tom Aspinall to beat Jon Jones.

Despite UFC President Dana White guaranteeing on multiple occasions that the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall undisputed fight will happen, there is currently still nothing signed and we don’t seem any closer to the fight being officially announced.

That being said, Aspinall is still hopeful of facing Jones for the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Title. If the fight does go ahead, Pimblett has his mind made up on who he would be backing to win the fight.

‘The Baddy’ is giving the edge towards Jones if the fight with Aspinall does happen. His reasoning is that you simply cannot back against ‘Bones’, who’s only MMA defeat was due to a disqualification rather than actually being defeated.

Whether the Jones vs Aspinall fight happens or not remains to be seen, but if it does, Paddy Pimblett is leaning in favor of the American, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time:

“I love [Tom] Aspinall, he’s my mate and that, but I can never pick against Jon Jones because we’ve never seen him get beat. I think if anyone is going to beat him, it is Aspinall.

“Aspinall could just knock him out and come out with his hands and knock him clean out. But I’ve never picked against Jon Jones,” Pimblett revealed as at a recent UFC fan Q&A event in Liverpool, England.

Paddy Pimblett makes a pick for the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight fight pic.twitter.com/SvmdvW34AS — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 25, 2025

Will Jones vs Aspinall Get Announced?

It remains to be seen whether or not the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight gets made next or not for undisputed status in the heavyweight division.

Aspinall clearly wants the fight and is desperate to win the full UFC Heavyweight Title. Jones on the other hand seems in no real rush to make a decision on defending his belt.

That being said, Jon Jones did reveal he told the UFC his plans a long time ago, with fans still none the wiser as to what those plans actually are.

Jones vs Aspinall is the single biggest fight in the UFC right now. Fans will be hoping the fight does get confirmed before the end of the year. If not, then Aspinall simply must move on and stay active.

When Will Paddy Pimblett’s Next Fight Be?

When it comes to Paddy Pimblett himself, ‘The Baddy’ is making his own rise up in the UFC right now. The Liverpudlian is now ranked at #8 in the officially UFC lightweight Rankings following his stoppage win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April.

Now, Pimblett has his sights set on the Top 5 and a potential shot at the UFC Lightweight Title in the not so distant future. He has a few options for his next fight, but as of yet nothing has been officially confirmed.

A showdown with ‘The Highlight’ has been rumored for UFC 319 after Justin Gaethje was snubbed of a UFC Lightweight Title shot following Islam Makhachev’s next fight announcement that he would be vacating the title in favor of a move up to welterweight.

Another potential fight for ‘Paddy The Baddy’ is against the current #1 contender at 155-pound. Arman Tsarukyan is targeting a summer showdown with Pimblett, so that could be anther option for the lightweight prospect.

One thing is for sure, Paddy Pimblett has a ton of options for his next fight. Who it will be against remains to be seen, but it will certainly be a big name standing on the opposite side of the octagon.