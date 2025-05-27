NHL

NHL Playoff Injury Report: Mattias Ekholm Pushing For Return To Edmonton Oilers While Roope Hintz Close To Recovery For Dallas Stars

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Oilers Stars Injury
Oilers Stars Injury

Both the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars could be boosted by some injury news for Game 4, as Mattias Ekholm and Roope Hintz are close to returning for their sides.

Will Mattias Ekholm Play In Oilers vs Stars Game 4?

Mattias Ekholm has been a consistent absence from the Edmonton Oilers in recent weeks, missing the entirety of the Western Conference Final playoffs so far.

The Swedish NHL star last appeared on April 11 during the Oilers’ 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, playing just under two minutes and returning to the sidelines.

To make matters worse, this appearance came after a seven-game absence and pushed Ekholm’s recovery time back – which is why the defenseman has not featured in a long time.

However, Ekholm has now revealed that he is edging closer to a return for the Oilers, suggesting that he could feature in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars.

Ekholm said: “I’m feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point. I feel really good, that’s pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it’s imminent, I think it’s going to be soon at least and whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is.

“I’m happy with my body and happy with how I feel and really excited where the team is at and how they’re playing.”

The veteran has been looking to get back to full fitness since May 19, returning to practice and attending the opening two games against the Dallas Stars.

It’s no mystery that Ekholm is a vital player for the Oilers, raching 33 points in 65 games in the 2025 season (9G + 24A) and Oilers coach, Kris Knoblauch, has given his stance on whether the Swede will return to the starting lineup right away.

The Oilers coach said: “We’re still undecided, he’s still day to day and we’ll do what’s best for our team and what’s best for him. I think with Ekholm being the player that he is and what he can provide us, when he is healthy, we’ll put him in that lineup.”

Is Roope Printz Going To Return From Injury In Oilers vs Stars Game 4?

Moving over the Dallas Stars injury status, the NHL franchise will be looking to see the return of Roope Hintz, who missed game three with a lower-body issue.

Prior to his absence, the Finnish player registered an assist from the opening two NHL Playoff matches and was an ever-present member of the Dallas side.

His injury came during Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers, as Hintz was struck on his left-leg by Oilers defenseman, Darnell Nurse and was forced out of the third period.

Hintz said: “I’m feeling good. I’m trying to do everything that I can that I’m able to play (in Game 4). Of course you want to go every night, but sometimes you just can’t. So, yeah, I don’t know how close I was.”

The Finnish NHL star would be a huge miss as Hintz is one of the best NHL Playoff players in Dallas Stars history, contributing to 11 points (5G + 6A) in 15 games in Stanley Cup playoff matches.

Who Will Win NHL PLayoffs 2025?

The Oilers are looking to become six-time Stanley Cup winners and have made a strong start, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars from the opening two matches.

After a 6-3 win for Dallas at home in the opening matchup, the Oilers returned to the American Airlines Center to win Game 2 by three goals to zero – before winning 6-1 in Edmonton in Game 3.

As for the other NHL Conference Playoff Finals, the Florida Panthers are currently beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 after four games – winning the opening three matches.

However, the Hurricanes managed to keep the tie alive in Game 4 by winning 3-0 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida and will be aiming to complete a monumental comeback.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of U.S. and British outlets. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in professional soccer stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of U.S. and British outlets. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in professional soccer stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Oilers Stars Injury
NHL

LATEST NHL Playoff Injury Report: Mattias Ekholm Pushing For Return To Edmonton Oilers While Roope Hintz Close To Recovery For Dallas Stars

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
Sam Reinhart Injury
NHL
Florida Panthers Star Sam Reinhart A Doubt For Game 3 Against Carolina Hurricanes Due To ‘Lower Body’ Injury
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 23 2025

Florida Panthers star, Sam Reinhart, is unlikely to feature in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Final with a lower body injury. How Did Sam Reinhart Get His…

NHL Draft 2025
NHL
How Does The NHL Draft Work? Everything You Need To Know About The 2025 NHL Draft
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 22 2025

With the 2025 NHL Draft just a few weeks away, we decided to look into how it works, when it will take place, the order and the overall format. How…

USATSI 25600801 168396541 lowres 1
NHL
David Pastrnak Pleads With Boston Bruins Management To Become A ‘Much Better’ Team For 2026 Season
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 21 2025
Leon Draisaitl
NHL
Leon Draisaitl Suggests Pressure May Have Been Too Much For Toronto Maple Leafs Following NHL Playoff Exit
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 20 2025
NHL
What Are The Most Memorable Moments In Stanley Cup Finals History? Best Highlights From Iconic NHL Event
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025
USATSI 22425106 168396541 lowres 1
NHL
Justin Bieber Gives Heartfelt Message To Toronto Maple Leafs After NHL Playoff Elimination Against Florida Panthers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025
Arrow to top