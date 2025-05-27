Both the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars could be boosted by some injury news for Game 4, as Mattias Ekholm and Roope Hintz are close to returning for their sides.

Will Mattias Ekholm Play In Oilers vs Stars Game 4?

Mattias Ekholm has been a consistent absence from the Edmonton Oilers in recent weeks, missing the entirety of the Western Conference Final playoffs so far.

The Swedish NHL star last appeared on April 11 during the Oilers’ 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, playing just under two minutes and returning to the sidelines.

To make matters worse, this appearance came after a seven-game absence and pushed Ekholm’s recovery time back – which is why the defenseman has not featured in a long time.

However, Ekholm has now revealed that he is edging closer to a return for the Oilers, suggesting that he could feature in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars.

Ekholm said: “I’m feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point. I feel really good, that’s pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it’s imminent, I think it’s going to be soon at least and whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is.

“I’m happy with my body and happy with how I feel and really excited where the team is at and how they’re playing.”

The veteran has been looking to get back to full fitness since May 19, returning to practice and attending the opening two games against the Dallas Stars.

It’s no mystery that Ekholm is a vital player for the Oilers, raching 33 points in 65 games in the 2025 season (9G + 24A) and Oilers coach, Kris Knoblauch, has given his stance on whether the Swede will return to the starting lineup right away.

The Oilers coach said: “We’re still undecided, he’s still day to day and we’ll do what’s best for our team and what’s best for him. I think with Ekholm being the player that he is and what he can provide us, when he is healthy, we’ll put him in that lineup.”

Is Roope Printz Going To Return From Injury In Oilers vs Stars Game 4?

Moving over the Dallas Stars injury status, the NHL franchise will be looking to see the return of Roope Hintz, who missed game three with a lower-body issue.

Prior to his absence, the Finnish player registered an assist from the opening two NHL Playoff matches and was an ever-present member of the Dallas side.

His injury came during Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers, as Hintz was struck on his left-leg by Oilers defenseman, Darnell Nurse and was forced out of the third period.

Hintz said: “I’m feeling good. I’m trying to do everything that I can that I’m able to play (in Game 4). Of course you want to go every night, but sometimes you just can’t. So, yeah, I don’t know how close I was.”

The Finnish NHL star would be a huge miss as Hintz is one of the best NHL Playoff players in Dallas Stars history, contributing to 11 points (5G + 6A) in 15 games in Stanley Cup playoff matches.

Who Will Win NHL PLayoffs 2025?

The Oilers are looking to become six-time Stanley Cup winners and have made a strong start, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars from the opening two matches.

After a 6-3 win for Dallas at home in the opening matchup, the Oilers returned to the American Airlines Center to win Game 2 by three goals to zero – before winning 6-1 in Edmonton in Game 3.

As for the other NHL Conference Playoff Finals, the Florida Panthers are currently beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 after four games – winning the opening three matches.

However, the Hurricanes managed to keep the tie alive in Game 4 by winning 3-0 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida and will be aiming to complete a monumental comeback.