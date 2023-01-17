Site News

NFL Divisional Round: Which Franchise Has the Most Divisional Round Wins?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
4 min read
Divisional Round
Divisional Round
12 has been whittled down to eight after a scintillating Wild Card weekend, but the action comes thick and fast as we look ahead to the NFL Divisional Round.

With the Cowboys claiming a resounding 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers on Monday evening, the stage is set for both AFC and NFC Divisional brackets as first round-bye recipients Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are joined by six teams.

The Divisional Round is another stark reminder of how close we are to the season’s climax at the Super Bowl, but with four monumental match-ups on the horizon this weekend, we are taking a closer look at who has the most wins throughout NFL history at this stage of the playoffs.

Which Franchise Has the Most Divisional Round Wins?

AFC Divisional Round Wins

American Football Conference logo

-⭐️New England Patriots – 16 Wins / 22 Played

– Pittsburgh Steelers – 16 Wins / 26 Played

– Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders – 13 Wins / 18 Played

– Denver Broncos – 10 Wins / 16 Played

– Indianapolis Colts – 8 Wins / 10 Played

– Miami Dolphins – 7 Wins / 17 Played

– Buffalo Bills – 6 Wins / 13 Played

– Cleveland Browns – 6 Wins / 13 Played

– Kansas City Chiefs – 6 Wins / 14 Played

– Tennessee Titans – 5 Wins / 15 Played

– Baltimore Ravens – 4 Wins / 11 Played

– Los Angeles Chargers – 4 Wins / 12 Played

– New York Jets – 4 Wins / 8 Played

– Cincinatti Benglas – 3 Wins / 7 Played

– Jacksonville Jaguars – 3 Wins / 5 Played

NFC Divisional Round Wins

National Football Conference logo

-⭐️San Francisco 49ers – 17 Wins / 25 Played

– Dallas Cowboys – 15 Wins / 25 Played

– Los Angeles Rams – 12 Wins / 21 Played

– Green Bay Packers – 11 Wins / 22 Played

– Minnesota Vikings – 10 Wins / 23 Played

– Philadelphia Eagles – 8 Wins / 15 Played

– Washington Commanders/Redskins – 7 Wins / 16 Played

– Chicago Bears – 6 Wins / 14 Played

– New York Giants – 6 Wins / 14 Played

– Atlanta Falcons – 4 Wins / 10 Played

– Carolina Panthers – 4 Wins / 7 Played

– Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4 Wins / 7 Played

– Seattle Seahawks – 4 Wins / 14 Played

– Detroit Lions – 3 Wins / 5 Played

– New Orleans Saints – 3 Wins / 8 Played

– Arizona Cardinals – 2 Wins / 6 Played

 

 

NFL Divisional Round 2023: Who Are Historically the Most Successful Team Left?

As you can see from the tables above, the most successful team still in contention for the 2023 Divisional Round are the 49ers, who have a long history in the playoffs, coming in at fourth in terms of all-time postseason wins (35).

San Francisco will face the Cowboys in California on Sunday, who also happen to be the next most successful team among the Divisional cohort this year with 15 total wins, while they are just one place above their opponents in all-time playoff wins with 36.

Comparatively, the teams with the worst record at this stage of the playoffs are the Cincinatti Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars with just three wins – the latter prevailed against the Chargers in their Wild Card match-up following a staggering 27-point comeback, and face an enormous test on the road against the 14-3 Super Bowl betting favourites the Chiefs, who have lost just one game at the Arrowhead this season.

However, as history shows, Kansas have won just six of their 14 Divisional Round games, while they also hold a less than favourable record of 17 wins from 38 total playoff appearances.

Elsewhere, the two other match-ups hold fairly similar records in that none of the four teams have claimed more than eight wins. The Eagles hold that statistic, and the 14-for-3 NFC East winners welcome New York Giants to Philadelphia who hold a positive 22-for-17 record across their playoff appearances, despite winning just six Divisional games.

The other game sees the Buffalo Bills, who have won just under half of their all-time Divisional Round games, come up against the Bengals who have claimed just three wins in seven appearances at this stage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

