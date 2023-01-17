NFL

NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Divisional Round Weekend: 2023 Divisional Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Andy Newton

We’ve got the key NFL head-to-head stats ahead of the monster NFC and AFC Divisional Round weekend. Find out the head-to-head records for each of the four matches that will be played on Saturday and Sunday (Jan 21-22), plus if you are looking to have a bet on the NFL Wild Card games, there’s a bundle of NFL free bets to claim below too.

NFL Divisional Round Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the 2023 NFL Divisional Round fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games).

Super Bowl LVII favorites, Buffalo Bills, who saw off the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, will host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Bills Stadium on Sunday.

Top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs enter the mix at this Divisional Round stage too as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The other top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles take on one of the two remaining wild card teams the New York Giants at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Then the final Divisional Round match sees the other wild card side the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the Bucs on Monday night, travelling to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Saturday, January 21, 2023

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30pm (ET)

Played: 14 times
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 6
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: November 13, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs have won their last 6 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Money Line Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars +360 @ BetOnline
Kansas City Chiefs -450 @ BetOnline

NFC: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 180 times
New York Giants Wins: 87
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 91
Tied: 2
Last Met: January 8, 2023: New York Giants 16 @ Philadelphia Eagles
Key Stat: Eagles have won both H2H matches this season and have also won their last 9 home games vs the Giants

Money Line Betting
New York Giants +280 @ BetOnline
Philadelphia Eagles -350 @ BetOnline

Sunday, January 22, 2023

AFC: Cincinnati [email protected] Buffalo Bills 3:00pm (ET)

Played: 32 times
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 15
Buffalo Bills Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: September 22, 2019: Cincinnati Bengals 17 @ Buffalo Bills 21
Key Stat: The last 8 H2H’s have seen and even 4 wins each. But Bengals have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Bills

Money Line Betting
Cincinnati Bengals +195 @ BetOnline
Buffalo Bills -225 @ BetOnline

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers 6:30pm (ET)

Played: 38 times
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 19
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 18
Tied: 1
Last Met: January 16, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 23 @ Dallas Cowboys 17
Key Stat: The Cowboys have won 3 of the last 4 H2H’s and their last 4 away games at the 49ers.

Money Line Betting
Dallas Cowboys +168 @ BetOnline
San Francisco 49ers -193 @ BetOnline

Note: Odds are subject to change





See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your NFL free bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Divisional Round Weekend: 2023 Divisional Weekend Fixtures & Betting
Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Divisional Round Weekend: 2023 Divisional Weekend Fixtures & Betting
BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Divisional Round Weekend: 2023 Divisional Weekend Fixtures & Betting
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Divisional Round Weekend: 2023 Divisional Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

