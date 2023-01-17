We’ve got the key NFL head-to-head stats ahead of the monster NFC and AFC Divisional Round weekend. Find out the head-to-head records for each of the four matches that will be played on Saturday and Sunday (Jan 21-22), plus if you are looking to have a bet on the NFL Wild Card games, there’s a bundle of NFL free bets to claim below too.

NFL Divisional Round Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the 2023 NFL Divisional Round fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games).

Super Bowl LVII favorites, Buffalo Bills, who saw off the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, will host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Bills Stadium on Sunday.

Top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs enter the mix at this Divisional Round stage too as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The other top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles take on one of the two remaining wild card teams the New York Giants at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Then the final Divisional Round match sees the other wild card side the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the Bucs on Monday night, travelling to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Saturday, January 21, 2023

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 14 times

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 6

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: November 13, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs have won their last 6 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Money Line Betting

Jacksonville Jaguars +360 @ BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs -450 @ BetOnline

NFC: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 180 times

New York Giants Wins: 87

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 91

Tied: 2

Last Met: January 8, 2023: New York Giants 16 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Key Stat: Eagles have won both H2H matches this season and have also won their last 9 home games vs the Giants

Money Line Betting

New York Giants +280 @ BetOnline

Philadelphia Eagles -350 @ BetOnline

Sunday, January 22, 2023

AFC: Cincinnati [email protected] Buffalo Bills 3:00pm (ET)



Played: 32 times

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 15

Buffalo Bills Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: September 22, 2019: Cincinnati Bengals 17 @ Buffalo Bills 21

Key Stat: The last 8 H2H’s have seen and even 4 wins each. But Bengals have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Bills

Money Line Betting

Cincinnati Bengals +195 @ BetOnline

Buffalo Bills -225 @ BetOnline

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers 6:30pm (ET)



Played: 38 times

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 19

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 18

Tied: 1

Last Met: January 16, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 23 @ Dallas Cowboys 17

Key Stat: The Cowboys have won 3 of the last 4 H2H’s and their last 4 away games at the 49ers.

Money Line Betting

Dallas Cowboys +168 @ BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers -193 @ BetOnline

Note: Odds are subject to change

