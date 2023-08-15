Soccer

Neymar To Get Massive ‘Perks’ Including Private Plane Following Saudi Arabia Switch

Sushan Chakraborty
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are close to adding one of the most popular names in soccer to their roster, with reports calling Neymar’s transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a done deal. The Brazilian ace has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League (SPL) side.

Neymar has passed his Al-Hilal medical, to travel to Saudi imminently

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Neymar, PSG, and Al-Hilal have not only filed the paperwork but the medical has also been completed. The 31-year-old will go to Saudi Arabia by the end of the week for this unveiling ceremony. As per Romano, PSG accepted a bid just shy of $109.07 million for the soccer star.

Of course, given his superstar profile, Neymar will receive massive wages during his stay in Saudi Arabia. According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the former Barcelona star will receive a whopping  £130 million ($164.89 million) per year during his stay at Al-Hilal. If the astronomical wages were not enough, the Brazil No. 10 will also have access to some uber-exclusive benefits in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar to get win and promotional bonuses

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the ex-Santos star will have multiple perks in Saudi Arabia. He will reportedly get a private plane for personal use, a fully-furnished mansion complete with staff, and massive bonuses.

Neymar, who is set to lead Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League title charge this season, will supposedly receive a staggering €80,000 ($87.29 million) bonus for every Al-Hilal victory. On top of the ludicrous win bonus, he will also get €500,000 ($545,590) for every post or story he puts up on his social media channels, promoting Saudi Arabia. Neymar is one of the most popular celebrities on social media, with him boasting 212 million followers on Instagram.

Considering he takes Al-Hilal to Saudi Pro League glory at the end of the 2023-24 season and drops a few promotional posts for Saudi Arabia along the way, he could end up rivaling or even surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages at Al-Nassr. As per reports, the Real Madrid legend earns a staggering $224.91 million/year in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese icon is contractually tied to the Saudi side until June 2025.

