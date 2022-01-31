Newcastle United have had an eventful transfer window so far and the Magpies are looking to wrap it up with a defensive signing.

Athletic, the Magpies are looking to sign Matt Targett from Aston Villa before Monday’s transfer deadline. According to a report from The, the Magpies are looking to sign Matt Targett from Aston Villa before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Villa have recently signed Lucas Digne from Everton and Targett has now fallen down the pecking order at the West Midlands club.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365 Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The 26-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a fee for him.

Steven Gerrard has players like Ashley Young and Callum Chambers as backup options to his first choice left-back Digne and there is no reason why he would force Targett to stay at the club until the summer.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and the 26-year-old Aston Villa defender is likely to be tempted to join the Magpies this month.

Targett has proven to be a reliable left-back for Villa and he could be an upgrade on the likes of Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis at Newcastle.

The Magpies have been quite disappointing at the back this season and they will have to tighten up in order to beat the drop.

Newcastle have conceded 43 goals in 21 league matches so far and they cannot afford to keep leaking goals for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle have already improved their right-back position with the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe can pull off a move for the Aston Villa defender later today.