New York Red Bulls welcome LA Galaxy in the MLS regular season on May 10th and you can find our full preview, team News, predicted lineups and how to watch the match below.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Preview

This MLS clash has been highly-anticipated due to the sheer size of both clubs, however, LA Galaxy have failed to live up to their illustrious name this season.

The six-time MLS Cup champions, the most in history, have made a terrible start to the season and are still on the hunt for their first victory of the campaign – picking up just three points from the opening 11 matches.

So far, Greg Vanney’s men have drawn three and lost eight in the MLS and are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats after a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City last time out.

Suffering such a poor start to the season means LA Galaxy currently sit rock bottom of the Western Conference and have scored just eight goals in 11 games so far.

As for the New York Red Bulls, they currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, just two points away from the automatic playoff places and a point of the ‘wildcard’ positions.

Their most recent encounter came in the US Open Cup, beating the Colorado Springs 4-1 to progress into the last 16 where they will face FC Dallas on May 22nd.

Their league form has been rather inconsistent so far, failing to win consecutive matches all season but picking up good victories over the likes of Nashville SC and Toronto FC.

These two sides last met in December 2024 in the MLS Cup Final as LA Galaxy scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes to pick up a 2-1 win and win the iconic trophy.

How To Watch New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy

TV Channel

MLS enthusiasts and soccer fans across the nation will be wanting to tune into this one and can do so via FOX, as the renowned broadcaster is set to show the match on May 10th.

Canadian viewers can also enjoy the action and the match will be shown on TSN and RDS with kick off set to take place at around 4 p.m. ET or 1 p.m. PT.

Live Stream

However, the most popular way to watch the MLS this season is via Apple TV+, which is showing every single Major League Soccer game for the 2025 season.

All that is needed is a valid Apple TV+ subscription to access the MLS Season Pass for $12.pp each month or $79 for the entire season, or if you do not have Apple TV+ then the pass will be $14.99 a month or $99 for the season.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Team News

The hosts are set to have a whole list of absentees for their clash against LA Galaxy as Marcelo Morales, Lewis Morgan, Dylan Nealis and Roald Mitchell are all set to miss out.

Serge Ngoma and Cameron Harper have missed the last two matches through injury but could return to the squad while Daniel Edelman returned from the sidelines against Colorado Springs last time out.

LA Galaxy do not have the same number of injuries but are still being impacted by the absence of star man and former Barcelona player, Riqui Puig, who is continuing his rehabilitation from an ACL tear.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Predicted Lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, S. Nealis, Eile, Valencia; Carballo, Stroud; Sofo, Forsberg, Bogacz; Choupo-Moting

LA Galaxy: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Yoshida, Nelson; Cerrillo, Parente; Pec, Reus, Paintsil; Ramirez