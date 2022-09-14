Najee Harris says he’s healthy, will play this weekend for Steelers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After what seemed to be one of the most exciting weekends that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have this weekend due to them beating the former Super Bowl runner-ups a season ago in the Cincinnati Bengals, it actually might have turned into one of the more unfortunate weeks for this team.

With the news that TJ Watt is likely going to miss some time on the IR due to an injury, and now Najee Harris possibly missing some time because of an injury, the Steelers find themselves in an interesting position.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, they got some great news regarding Najee Harris that should have their fans excited. He thinks he’s ready to go and that’s perfect news for this Steelers squad.

“I’m good .. just got dinged up, nothing too crazy,” Harris said. “The plan is I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today’s our off day, so it’s good we got today off just to let it heal for another day and get ready to go this weekend.”

“I’ll be back at practice this week, and then I will be playing this weekend,” he said.

“He didn’t urinate down his leg, that’s a great place to begin,” Tomlin said. “That’s why he’s gone undrafted to carving out a role for himself. No circumstance has been too big for him. He was competitive on Sunday. Good for him, good for us.”

If the Pittsburgh Steelers can get Najee Harris back this week, they should feel very confident on what they’re going to be able to do in the future. As we saw from Pittsburgh in week 1, this squad has a real opportunity of still being an above-average team.

It seems as if many were pushing them off this season because they don’t have the same type of talent that they had in the past, but many are failing to realize that Mike Tomlin has never gone under .500 in his entire career. They certainly have some questions at multiple positions on the field, but sometimes teams know how to compete for their coach and that’s one of these instances with Mike Tomlin.

The guys in the locker room love him and they’re going to go out and give a 110% every day that they’re playing.