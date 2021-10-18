Manchester City want €80 million for letting Raheem Sterling leave amidst Barcelona interest, according to reports.

The Catalans have made a terrible start to the 2021-22 season and are currently seventh in the league standings.

They are said to be keen to strengthen their forward ranks and the 26-year-old is reportedly one of their priority targets.

However, as per Spanish outlet MARCA, the Citizens want €80 million to let their forward leave the Etihad Stadium.

Barca are reportedly not in a great financial situation now and so they cannot afford to spend such a huge amount for the signature of Raheem Sterling.

The England international joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015.

Since his arrival in Manchester, he has clocked up 303 appearances across all competitions, scoring 115 goals and creating 88 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

However, he is currently in a difficult situation at the Etihad, with the 26-year-old only making three Premier League starts this season under Pep Guardiola.

There are rumours of a rift between him and the Spanish boss who now prefers to include other players for his position.

Sterling’s current contract at City is set to expire in 2023 but he reportedly hopes to leave before then.

Another alternative for Barcelona is RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo who is reportedly available for €50m.

However, even that amount is said to be too much for Barca.