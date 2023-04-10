Golf

LOOK: Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill Celebrate His 2023 Masters Win

David Evans
In a thrilling weekend showdown at Augusta National, Jon Rahm emerged victorious, securing his first Masters title. Rahm chased down Brooks Koepka, who held a four-shot lead before the weather-affected event restarted early Saturday morning. The talented golfer was met with immense joy and support from his wife, Kelley Cahill, on the 18th green, who was there to celebrate the incredible achievement with him.

Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill Celebrate on 18th Green

Jon Rahm now has a green jacket to go with his US Open trophy, as he claimed his second career major championship at The Masters this weekend. As Rahm drained the putt on the 18th green, he was joined by Kelley and sons, Kepa and Eneko.

The couple’s love and partnership have been an essential aspect of Rahm’s golf career, with Cahill providing unwavering support throughout his journey. As the final putt dropped, sealing Rahm’s victory, Cahill was overcome with emotion, hugging her husband tightly and sharing in the joy of his hard-earned accomplishment.

College Loves Married in 2019

The love story between Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill began at Arizona State University (ASU), where they both studied and pursued their respective sports careers. While Rahm was on a golf scholarship, Cahill was a talented javelin thrower on the university’s track and field team. Their relationship blossomed during their college days, with their first meeting taking place at a Halloween party.

Since graduating from ASU, Rahm and Cahill have remained staunch supporters of their alma mater.

Jon Rahm and Kelley at an Arizona State football game. Source: Instagram/@jonrahm

The couple got engaged in June 2018, with Rahm designing the engagement ring himself. Their wedding took place in December 2019 in Bilbao, Spain, where Rahm grew up. The ceremony was held at the church Rahm attended as a child, adding a sentimental touch to their special day.

Cahill has been a mainstay on the golf course, supporting Rahm since their college days. She has witnessed many of Rahm’s victories firsthand, including his 2021 U.S. Open victory, and the recent 2023 Masters triumph. These moments of victory have been made even more special with Cahill and their children by Rahm’s side.

As Jon Rahm dons the iconic green jacket and etches his name in the annals of golf history, Kelley Cahill stands by his side as his biggest cheerleader and most ardent supporter. With this monumental victory, the couple has much to celebrate as they continue their journey together both on and off the golf course.

Jon Rahm and Kelley at the 2021 US Open (the tennis one that he did not win). Source: Instagram/@jonrahm

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
