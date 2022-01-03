Lille news: Two big clubs in race to sign Sven Botman

Newcastle United are in contention with AC Milan for the signature of Lille centre-back Sven Botman, according to The Sun.

The Magpies are desperate to bring in reinforcements in January to bolster their defensive ranks. And they believe the 21-year-old is a good fit to their needs.

However, AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the talented defender.

The Italian outfit are aiming to win the Serie A title but they suffered a blow when Simon Kjaer picked up a long-term injury.

Now they are in the market to sign a replacement for the injured Danish footballer.

However, Lille are said to be unwilling to lose one of their star players in the middle of the season.

As per The Telegraph, the French outfit have rejected Newcastle’s approach for Sven Botman as they are keen to keep him until the summer. .

The 21-year-old first came to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the summer of 2020 from Ajax in a deal worth around €8 million.

Since then, he has made 49 league appearances for his side, earning a goal to his name.

Lille won the Ligue 1 title last season, with PSG finishing a point behind them in second place.

But the defending champions have been very poor this term in the league. They are currently eighth in the standings, having secured 28 points from 19 matches.

However, Les Dogues topped their Champions League group and now they will play against Chelsea in the Round of 16 next month.