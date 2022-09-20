Kevin Stefanski frustrated after Browns horrible loss to Jets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns might have had a loss on a Sunday to the New York Jets that could come back to haunt them at the end of the season. The reason for saying that is because if the Browns won this game against a below-average Jets team, they would have been in first place of the AFC North at 2-0 on the season. Every team in the AFC North lost yesterday and it would have been huge if the Browns could have started the season at 2-0 and sat in first place.

Not only did the Browns lose this game, but the way they lost was horrible and embarrassing quite frankly. They ended up giving the New York Jets an opportunity to win the game with 1 minute and 30 seconds left after they scored a touchdown and were able to recover an onside kick.

Stefanski had the following to say about the embarrassing loss.

“Obviously, guys not on the same page,” Stefanski said. “It was very, very clear what we were doing. We talked about it on the sideline before everybody went out and talked to the entire defense about what they were about to do, which was try and throw it over our head. We can’t let that happen.

“We have a young football team, and unfortunately, that youth at times has shown up here, and we have to grow up real fast.”

The Browns are hopeful that they can flush this one down the drain as they will be facing an AFC North division rival next week in the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is going to be a Thursday Night Football contest, so it should be an exciting one in Cleveland. If they win this game, they still find themselves in a good spot without DeShaun Watson throughout the first three weeks of the season at 2-1.

It’s not going to be an easy task for them to beat the Steelers as Pittsburgh has looked above-average once again this season. The Browns have shown throughout the first two weeks that if they play good football and are smart with what they do, they can beat decent teams in this league.