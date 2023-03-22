NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns To Make His Return Tonight Against Atlanta

Owen Jones
Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make is long awaited return to the court for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. 

 

He has missed 51 games due to a calf injury he suffered on November 28th. The T-Wolves have done what they can without KAT as they are still in the playoff race in the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old center is known for his impressive offensive skills. He is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in only 21 games this season. He’s also one of the best shooting big men in the NBA, with a career three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%.

Towns has been working hard to get back into game shape. He’s a key player for the Timberwolves and his presence on the court will be a huge boost to the team.

The Timberwolves have 9 games left in the season and they are currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. There’s still plenty of time for the team to finish strong and build momentum for a playoff push. With Towns back in the lineup, the Timberwolves have a chance to finish the season strong.

The return of Karl-Anthony Towns is a welcome sight for Timberwolves fans and a reminder of just how important he is to the team. His presence on the court will be a game-changer and could help the the Wolves get out of the play-in tournament.

The Wolves are favored by 4.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks tonight according to Minnesota sportsbooks. This perhaps factors in Towns being in the lineup. It’s unclear whether he faces a minutes restriction, however. Nonetheless, the T-Wolves will be happy he’s back.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
